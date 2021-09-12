Construction Fabrics Market Opportunities, Industry Growth, Key Players, Future Trends, Global Size, Research by Region Forecast to 2023

Construction Fabrics Market Key Players:

Some of the manufacturers operating in the global construction fabrics market are:

Saint-Gobain (France)

Sioen Industries NV (Belgium)

Low & Bonar (UK)

Sattler AG (Austria)

Koninklijke Ten Cate bv (the Netherlands)

Fibertex Nonwovens A/S (Denmark)

Serge Ferrari (France)

HIRAOKA & CO., LTD. (Japan)

ENDUTEX COATED TECHNICAL TEXTILES (Portugal)

Seaman Corporation (US)

Stylepark AG (Germany)

seele (US)

Construction Fabrics Market Regional Analysis:

Regionally, the global market has been segmented into five regions, namely, Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The market in Asia-Pacific dominated the global construction fabrics market in 2018 due to the fast-paced industrialization in emerging economies such as India, Malaysia, Thailand, and Singapore are expected to fuel product demand in the construction industry.

North America accounted for the second-largest market share in 2018 on account of the high demand for construction fabrics from the increasing sustainable construction activities in the region.

The European market is primarily driven by the demand for robust infrastructural development in Western Europe.

Construction Fabrics Market Segmented Analysis:

The global construction fabrics market has been segmented by type, material, application, and region.

On the basis of the material, the market is segmented into polyvinyl chloride (PVC), polyethylene (PE), polypropylene (PP), polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), ethylene tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE), and others. The PVC segment is leading the global market as it is strong and resistant to moisture and abrasion, making it ideal for wiring and cables, flooring, and plumbing. Some of the other advantages of PVC are non-flammability, dimensional stability, and low cost. The flourishing building and construction industry with rising residential and non-residential construction across the globe has led to an increased demand for PVC and is thus driving the market.

