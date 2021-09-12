Cutter-Box Packaging Market to Register Substantial Expansion by 2028

Cutter-Box Packaging Market: An Overview

Today’s consumer is more aware of environmental concerns and demanding convenient packaging solutions which are sustainable as well as cost-effective. Thus, various cutter-box manufacturers are focusing on high-quality, integrated, premium, and economical packaging solutions in order to attract and retain their consumers. Cutter-box is mainly manufactured from the finest quality paper/paperboard or corrugated fiberboard. Cutter-box packaging offers effective packaging with unique dispensing and cutter system. This feature of cutter-box packaging makes it highly popular in foodservice, household, and other industries. Currently, cutter-box packaging is widely used for packaging of aluminum foil, cling films, and other films. Printing and lamination on a cutter-box enhance offers a promotional opportunity for manufacturers & brand owners. Thus, the global outlook for cutter-box packaging market is expected to remain positive during the forecast period.

Cutter-Box Packaging Market: Dynamics

The global fast food market has witnessed strong growth in the past few years owing to the consumer inclination towards ready-made and convenience food products. The increasing use of a cutter box for packaging of various films, and the rising demand from food companies for efficient packaging solutions at cheaper costs are likely to escalate the growth of the global cutter-box packaging market during the forecast period. The excellent features of cutter-box packaging such as unique film dispensing, easy film changing, and solid cutter surface are likely to fuel the growth of the global cutter-box packaging market during the forecast period. The foodservice end-use segment is expected to be highly attractive in terms of cutter-box packaging market share. The household end-use segment is expected to represent a significant opportunity for the growth of the global cutter-box packaging market. Overall, the global cutter-box packaging market is expected to remain positive during the forecast period.

Cutter-Box Packaging Market: Segmentation

On the basis of material type, the cutter-box packaging market is segmented into:

Paper/Paperboard

Corrugated Fiberboard

On the basis of cutter system, the cutter-box packaging market is segmented into:

Metal Blades

Plastic Blades

Slide Cutters

On the basis of end use, the cutter-box packaging market is segmented into:

Foodservice

Household

Others

Cutter-Box Packaging Market: Regional Outlook

High preference for fast food, rapidly changing lifestyles, and high disposable incomes in the North American region are expected to create a significant opportunity for the growth of the cutter-box packaging market during the forecast period. The U.S. is expected to remain dominant in terms of cutter-box packaging market share, while Canada is expected to outpace the U.S. in terms of growth rate. The presence of emerging economies, increasing urban population, and the expansion of the foodservice industry is likely to drive the growth of the Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) cutter-box packaging market during the forecast period. Overall, the APEJ region is expected to register notable growth of the cutter-box packaging market during the forecast period. The Western Europe region is a significant shareholder of the global cutter-box packaging market and is projected to expand with a healthy growth rate during the forecast period. Japan is expected to witness sluggish growth of the cutter-box packaging market during the forecast period. Brazil in the Latin American region is expected to dominate the cutter-box packaging market during the forecast period.

Cutter-Box Packaging Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the key players operating in the global cutter-box packaging market are: