Deicing Fluid Market 2015 – 2025 – Top Industry Players as – Western Europe EU5 Nordics Benelux Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Greater China

Deicing fluid is the process of removing ice, snow from a surface. Deicing fluids lower the freezing point of water and typically comprise of salts, glycols and alcohols. Other methods of deicing include mechanical methods such as scrapping and pushing or by applying heat. Deicing fluid is sprayed on the surface using hoses or spray guns. Deicing is used in several application segments namely transportation, aviation and for consumer needs.

Demand for deicing fluid typically depends on the climatic conditions of a region. Demand for deicing fluid is primarily driven by growth in population and tourism in cold regions. Aviation segment dominates the global demand for deicing fluid and has been among the major drivers for market growth. Several deicing fluid cause rusting and degradation of applied surfaces which has been a major restraint for market growth. Availability of cheap substitute such as mechanical methods of scrapping, heating has also restrained deicing fluid market growth. Increasing research and development activities to increase the application scope of deicing fluids is expected to offer huge growth opportunity for the market.

North America dominates the demand for deicing fluid and the trend is expected to continue in the near future. Europe accounts for the second largest market for deicing fluids. The regions have several countries with suitable climatic conditions. Emerging economies in the Eurasia region is expected to offer huge growth opportunity for the market. Increasing awareness in the various developing regions of Eastern Europe and Antarctica is expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

Major players in the deicing fluid market include The Dow Chemical Company, Kilfrost, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Henan Allrich Chemical Co., Ltd., Cre Chem Qingdao Limited, and Weifang Qiangyuan Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. among others. This research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically-supported and industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. It provides analysis and information by categories such as market segments, regions, product types and distribution channels.

