DISPOSABLE UNDERGARMENT MARKET 2018: GLOBAL KEY PLAYERS, TRENDS, SHARE, INDUSTRY SIZE, SEGMENTATION, OPPORTUNITIES, FORECAST TO 2025

This report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

This report studies the global Disposable Undergarment market status and forecast, categorizes the global Disposable Undergarment market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

Disposable undergarments refer to underwear, panties, and bras that are used primarily to absorb urine and sweat. These products are also used in gyms and for travel purposes. Disposable undergarments refer to underwear, panties, and bras that are used primarily to absorb urine and sweat. These products are also used in gyms and for travel purposes.

The emergence of 3D printing in the disposable undergarment market is another crucial factor responsible for this market’s growth over the forecast period. The advent of 3D printing technology has allowed the industry to offer personalization capacities, which can be a key influencer for the consumption of disposable undergarments. The rapid development of 3D printing technologies has also allowed users to 3D print several units of undergarment at the same time. For instance, Tamicare, a provider of textiles based in England, has 3D printers worth USD 3 million each that can produce more than 10 million disposable and biodegradable panties annually. Tamicare’s 3D printing system can manufacture “Cosyflex,” a stretchy and biodegradable fabric, which is considered a vital innovation in the global disposable undergarment market.

The global disposable undergarment market is highly competitive due to the presence of both international and regional players. Factors such as the recent increase in the number of cases related to several kinds of diseases, including urinary incontinence, will also propel the need for effective health aids like disposable undergarments.

In the coming years, the Americas will account for the largest market share due to the high prevalence of urinary incontinence patients that use hygiene products such as disposable undergarments to absorb urine. Additionally, factors such as the increased life expectancy of people, coupled with the rising aging baby boomer population in the Americas, will also lead to an increase in the demand for incontinence care products such as disposable undergarments in this region.

The global Disposable Undergarment market is valued at xx million US$ in 2017 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Break Room Concepts

Dispowear Sterite Company

Procter & Gamble

Qosmedix

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (TENA)

First Quality Enterprises

Kosmochem

Medline Industries

Nippon Paper

Simple Solutions

Tamicare

Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Non woven

Spun less

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Online retail

Retail stores

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Disposable Undergarment sales, value, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025).

Focuses on the key Disposable Undergarment manufacturers, to study the sales, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

Global Disposable Undergarment Market Research Report 2018

1 Disposable Undergarment Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Disposable Undergarment

1.2 Disposable Undergarment Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Disposable Undergarment Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Disposable Undergarment Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Non woven

1.2.4 Spun less

1.3 Global Disposable Undergarment Segment by Application

1.3.1 Disposable Undergarment Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Online retail

1.3.3 Retail stores

1.4 Global Disposable Undergarment Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global Disposable Undergarment Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Disposable Undergarment (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Disposable Undergarment Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global Disposable Undergarment Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

2 Global Disposable Undergarment Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Disposable Undergarment Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.1 Global Disposable Undergarment Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.2 Global Disposable Undergarment Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.2 Global Disposable Undergarment Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.3 Global Disposable Undergarment Average Price by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.4 Manufacturers Disposable Undergarment Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type

2.5 Disposable Undergarment Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Disposable Undergarment Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Disposable Undergarment Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Disposable Undergarment Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2018)

3.1 Global Disposable Undergarment Capacity and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.2 Global Disposable Undergarment Production and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.3 Global Disposable Undergarment Revenue (Value) and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.4 Global Disposable Undergarment Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.5 North America Disposable Undergarment Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.6 Europe Disposable Undergarment Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.7 China Disposable Undergarment Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.8 Japan Disposable Undergarment Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.9 Southeast Asia Disposable Undergarment Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.10 India Disposable Undergarment Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

4 Global Disposable Undergarment Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Disposable Undergarment Consumption by Region (2013-2018)

4.2 North America Disposable Undergarment Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.3 Europe Disposable Undergarment Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.4 China Disposable Undergarment Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.5 Japan Disposable Undergarment Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.6 Southeast Asia Disposable Undergarment Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.7 India Disposable Undergarment Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

5 Global Disposable Undergarment Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Disposable Undergarment Production and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.2 Global Disposable Undergarment Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.3 Global Disposable Undergarment Price by Type (2013-2018)

5.4 Global Disposable Undergarment Production Growth by Type (2013-2018)

6 Global Disposable Undergarment Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Disposable Undergarment Consumption and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

6.2 Global Disposable Undergarment Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)

6.3 Market Drivers and Opportunities

6.3.1 Potential Applications

6.3.2 Emerging Markets/Countries

……Continued

