Electronic Data Capture Market 2019 Global Key Players, Size, Applications & Growth Opportunities – Analysis to 2025

This report focuses on the global Electronic Data Capture status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Electronic Data Capture development in United States, Europe and China.

An electronic data capture (EDC) system is a computerized system designed for the collection of clinical data in electronic format for use mainly in human clinical trials. EDC replaces the traditional paper-based data collection methodology to streamline data collection and expedite the time to market for drugs and medical devices. EDC solutions are widely adopted by pharmaceutical companies and clinical research organizations (CRO).

North America held the largest market share as of 2017 owing to the presence of higher awareness levels and stringent regulatory norms pertaining to the handling of clinical information. In addition, the presence of major pharmaceutical companies in this region is anticipated to boost the adoption of EDC systems over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific market for EDC systems is presumed to witness lucrative growth in near future due to the presence of a large number of CROs offering eClinical solutions to large pharmaceutical companies.

The key players covered in this study

Oracle Corporation

PAREXEL International Corporation

Medidata Solution, Inc.

BioClinica

DATATRAK International, Inc.

Openclinica, LLC

Clinical CLINIPACE, INC.

Merge Healthcare Incorporated

Omni Comm Systems, Inc.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Web-hosted

Licensed Enterprise

Cloud-based

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospitals

CROs

Academic Institutes

Pharma & Biotech Organizations

Medical Device Manufacturers

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Electronic Data Capture Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Web-hosted

1.4.3 Licensed Enterprise

1.4.4 Cloud-based

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Electronic Data Capture Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Hospitals

1.5.3 CROs

1.5.4 Academic Institutes

1.5.5 Pharma & Biotech Organizations

1.5.6 Medical Device Manufacturers

1.5.7 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Electronic Data Capture Market Size

2.2 Electronic Data Capture Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Electronic Data Capture Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Electronic Data Capture Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Electronic Data Capture Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Electronic Data Capture Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Electronic Data Capture Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Electronic Data Capture Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Electronic Data Capture Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Electronic Data Capture Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Electronic Data Capture Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

…….

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Oracle Corporation

12.1.1 Oracle Corporation Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Electronic Data Capture Introduction

12.1.4 Oracle Corporation Revenue in Electronic Data Capture Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Oracle Corporation Recent Development

12.2 PAREXEL International Corporation

12.2.1 PAREXEL International Corporation Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Electronic Data Capture Introduction

12.2.4 PAREXEL International Corporation Revenue in Electronic Data Capture Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 PAREXEL International Corporation Recent Development

12.3 Medidata Solution, Inc.

12.3.1 Medidata Solution, Inc. Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Electronic Data Capture Introduction

12.3.4 Medidata Solution, Inc. Revenue in Electronic Data Capture Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Medidata Solution, Inc. Recent Development

12.4 BioClinica

12.4.1 BioClinica Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Electronic Data Capture Introduction

12.4.4 BioClinica Revenue in Electronic Data Capture Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 BioClinica Recent Development

12.5 DATATRAK International, Inc.

12.5.1 DATATRAK International, Inc. Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Electronic Data Capture Introduction

12.5.4 DATATRAK International, Inc. Revenue in Electronic Data Capture Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 DATATRAK International, Inc. Recent Development

12.6 Openclinica, LLC

12.6.1 Openclinica, LLC Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Electronic Data Capture Introduction

12.6.4 Openclinica, LLC Revenue in Electronic Data Capture Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Openclinica, LLC Recent Development

12.7 Clinical CLINIPACE, INC.

12.7.1 Clinical CLINIPACE, INC. Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Electronic Data Capture Introduction

12.7.4 Clinical CLINIPACE, INC. Revenue in Electronic Data Capture Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Clinical CLINIPACE, INC. Recent Development

12.8 Merge Healthcare Incorporated

12.8.1 Merge Healthcare Incorporated Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Electronic Data Capture Introduction

12.8.4 Merge Healthcare Incorporated Revenue in Electronic Data Capture Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Merge Healthcare Incorporated Recent Development

Continued….

