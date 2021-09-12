Electronic Security Systems (ESS) Market 2019 Global Key Players, Size, Applications & Growth Opportunities – Analysis to 2025

This report focuses on the global Electronic Security Systems (ESS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Electronic Security Systems (ESS) development in United States, Europe and China.

Electronic security system refers to any electronic equipment that could perform security operations like surveillance, access control, alarming or an intrusion control to a facility or an area which uses a power from mains and also a power backup like battery etc.

We tend to believe this industry now is close to mature, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth curve. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future, as competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

The key players covered in this study

ADT LLC (USA)

Allegion plc (Ireland)

ASSA ABLOY AB (Sweden)

HID Global (USA)

Axis Communications AB (Sweden)

BIO-key,International,Inc. (USA)

Bosch Security Systems (Germany)

Changzhou Minking Electronics (China)

CP PLUS GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

Dahua Technology Co.,Ltd. (China)

Diebold Nixdorf

DoorKing Inc. (USA)

Dormakaba Holding AG (Switzerland)

Fermax Electronica S.A.U. (Spain)

Gemalto N.V. (Netherlands)

M Cogent (USA)

Genetec,Inc. (Canada)

Global Security Solutions (Canada)

Gunnebo AB (Sweden)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Facial Recognition

HD Pictures

Biometric

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Household

Commercial

Industrial

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

