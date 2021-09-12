Electronically Scanned Array Market – Quantitative and Qualitative Insights into Present

Global Electronically Scanned Array Market Size, Share, Forecast, Analysis Research Report by Type (Active, Passive), by Range (Short, Medium, Long) , by End-use (Airborne, Naval, Land), and Region – Forecast to 2023

The report predicts the global electronically scanned array market to exhibit a robust 5.80% CAGR over the 2018-2023 forecast period, rising from a value of USD 5,900 million in 2017 to USD 8,275 million in 2023.The report considers all relevant parameters of the market’s current performance in order to provide detailed forecasts regarding the market’s growth trajectory over the 2018-2023 forecast period.

Market Overview:

Electronically scanned array systems comprise of a compilation of antennas that can project the resultant radio beam in different directions without moving the antennas themselves. The signal produced by electronically scanned arrays can be produced in various shapes, effectively resulting in “maneuverability” for the beam. Radars using electronically scanned array systems present several advantages, including increased resistance to electronic jamming and improved reliability.

The benefits of electronically scanned arrays are coming to the fore with increasing research, which is leading to its increased adoption in military forces around the world. The active efforts taken by several governments around the world to create a smart and technologically advanced army rather than a numerous but technologically hampered one have led to increased adoption of electronically scanned array systems in aircraft around the world. Leading military spenders such as the U.S. are taking a pioneering role in eliminating the traditional baggage of a manual, human-powered army and creating a technologically powered, automated army. This has led to increased spending on technologies such as electronically assisted array systems and is likely to remain a major driver for the electronically scanned array market over the forecast period.

Segmentation:

The global electronically scanned array market is segmented by type, range, end use, and region.

The report looks into active and passive electronically scanned array systems on the basis of type. Short-range, medium-range, and long-range electronically scanned array systems are assessed in the report. By end use, the global electronically scanned array market is divided into airborne, land, and naval. By region, the report segments the global electronically scanned array market into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.

Competitive Analysis:

Leading players in the global electrically scanned array market include:

Lockheed Martin

Northrop Grumman

Leonardo-Finmeccanica

Raytheon

Saab AB

Israel Aerospace Industries

Thales

Toshiba

RADA Electronic Industries

Defence Research and Development Organization

