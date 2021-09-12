Emission Monitoring Software Market : Recent Industry Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2018 – 2028

Global Emission Monitoring Software Market: Introduction

Reducing or controlling pollution is a complex process and involves multiple drivers. To be able to control emissions or pollution, first one needs to measure it, and this can be accomplished to a large extent with the help of emission monitoring software in the form of analytics and sensors. Once a person is able to measure the extent of emissions or pollution, the emission monitoring software helps achieve control over the amount of pollution or emissions. However, emission control cannot be achieved by the emission monitoring software alone, and requires equipment design modifications, efforts in process changes, incorporation of pollution control equipment as well as possible changes to raw materials where relevant.

Emission monitoring software, however, still plays a significant role through modelling and simulation for a number of components mentioned above. Thus, emission monitoring software can significantly help achieve emission control through the above concepts and mechanisms. Emission monitoring software also contributes to segments such as CO2 management, solid & liquid waste management and emission monitoring & control. Generally, emission monitoring software has approval or certification at an appropriate measuring range by an international or national certification body.

Download Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-7317

Global Emission Monitoring Software Market: Dynamics

Continuous improvement in the reporting structure of various international and national environmental agencies, stringent emission standards and the changing framework for businesses to meet quality requirements are some of the major factors contributing to the growth of the emission monitoring software market. The increasing interest of stakeholders to demonstrate improvements in environmental performance is another factor fuelling the growth of the emission monitoring software market. Moreover, increasing focus on utilising analytics solutions & emissions data to improve efficiency, growing interest in different sectors to increasing efficiency & to identify opportunities for reducing emissions, and rising health concerns related to emission & air pollution are also some of the factors driving the emission monitoring software market.

However,the lack of awareness regarding the potential benefits of emission monitoring software is one of the key factors restraining the growth of the emission monitoring software market. Moreover, high deployment cost required to integrate the emission monitoring software with the existing system is another factor likely to hamper the growth of the emission monitoring software market.

Global Emission Monitoring Software Market: Segmentation

The global emission monitoring software market can be segmented on the basis of type, end-user and region.

Emission monitoring software market, by type:

Continuous Emission Monitoring

Predictive Emission Monitoring

Emission monitoring software market, by end user:

Chemicals and Fertilizers

Cement

Pharmaceutical

Manufacturing

Metal and Mining

Marine and Shipping

Food & Beverage

Pulp & Paper

Others

Global Emission Monitoring Software Market: Competition Landscape

Key Developments

In February 2017, Ecotech merged with ACOEM Group, a provider of smart monitoring, diagnosis, acoustics and solutions for monitoring pollution. The merger was expected to fast-track Ecotech’s ability to provide a broader range of emission monitoring software in existing markets and meet growing customer needs in new ones.

Download Market Segments Data of Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-7317

Key Vendors

The key vendors in the emission monitoring software market are ABB Ltd.; AMETEK, Inc.; Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc.; Sick AG; Siemens AG; Durag Group; Emerson Electric Co.; Rockwell Automation Inc.; Opsis, General Electric; Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.; ALS Limited; Parker Hannifin Ltd.; Beijing SDL Technology Co., Ltd.; M&C TechGroup; Buhler Technologies GmbH; Horiba and Yokogawa Electric Corporation.