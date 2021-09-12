Eyelashes Enhancing Agents Market Insights by Size, Share, Sparkling Growth, Regions, Segments, Key Players and Forecast to 2023

MarketResearchFuture.com (MRFR) in it’s Recently Announced study report asserts that the “Global Eyelashes Enhancing Agents Market” the report offer detailed insights about the Historical Trends and Current Scenario with Top Industry Players, Demand, Major Drivers and Industry Dynamics up to 2023.

The Global Eyelashes Enhancing Agents Market is expected to rise at a strong 5.83% CAGR over the forecast period from 2017 to 2023, according to the latest research report from Market Research Future (MRFR). The global eyelashes enhancing agents market is mainly driven by the growing prevalence of ocular conditions around the world, driven by the growing air pollution, among other factors. The growing attention paid by cosmetics manufacturers to the production of eyelashes enhancing agents is also likely to be a major driver for the market over the forecast period.

Eyelash enhancing serums are formulas that contain nutritive, strengthening, conditioning, and moisturizing components to deliver a comprehensive upgrade to the eyelashes. This important part of a person’s face has become all the more important with the rise of cosmetics. While eyelashes have always been a key part of a woman’s (and to a lesser extent, man’s) aesthetic getup, their conditioning and enhancement has now taken precedence thanks to the growing availability of a number of cosmetic products especially designed to enhance the eyelashes and add to their characteristics in a meaningful way.

The rising prevalence of diseases such as madarosis and blepharitis is likely to drive the eyelashes enhancing agents market over the forecast period. Cancer patients, especially breast cancer patients, often suffer from madarosis as a result of intensive radiotherapy procedures. As a result, the growing prevalence of cancer could also act as a key driver for the global eyelashes enhancing agents market over the forecast period.

A growth in the demand for natural ingredients in eyelashes enhancing formulations could emerge as a key determinant for the global eyelashes enhancing agents market over the forecast period. The demand for natural ingredients has been a feature of the overall medical sector in the last few years and could end up as an important factor for the eyelashes enhancing agents market over the forecast period as well.

Competitive Analysis:

Leading players in the global eyelashes enhancing agents market include Estee Lauder, Rodan & Fields LLC, Athena Cosmetics Inc., Beauty Essentials LLC, Grande Cosmetics LLC, Skin Research Laboratories, and Allergan plc.

In October 2018, Topix Pharmaceuticals launched Replenix PROLash, a new eyelash enhancing serum that uses the trademarked WideLash technology to strengthen and lengthen eyelashes.

Segmentation:

The global eyelashes enhancing agents market is segmented on the basis of types, application, and content.

On the basis of type, the eyelashes enhancing agents market is segmented into curling, lengthening, volumizing, and others. Curling is the fastest growing segment and is expected to exhibit a strong 6.15% CAGR over the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the eyelashes enhancing agents market is segmented into repairing damaged eyelashes, nourishing, and others. Repairing damaged eyelashes took up a majority share of 54% in the market in 2017 and is likely to remain in command over the forecast period.

On the basis of the content, the market is segmented into bimatoprost, lash-building serum, skincare ingredients, herbal remedy, isopropyl cloprostenate, enhancer serum, and others. The skincare ingredients segment is further sub-segmented into polypeptides, biotin, panthenol, and others.

Regional Analysis:

The global eyelashes enhancing agents market is segmented by region into the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. The Americas hold the dominant share in the global eyelashes enhancing agents market due to the widespread availability of advanced products in the region and the high disposable income of consumers in the region, which fuels a great desire to own the most advanced cosmetic products among female consumers. The Americas market is expected to rise to a valuation of USD 234.59 million by 2023.

On the other hand, Asia Pacific is likely to exhibit the fastest growth in the global eyelashes enhancing agents market over the forecast period. The Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.26% over the forecast period due to the growing popularity of cosmetics products in the region’s developing economies.

