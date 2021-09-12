Fish Protein Isolate Market to Witness a Healthy Growth during 2018 – 2028

Market Outlook for Fish Protein Isolate Market:

The fish protein isolate is derived from the bony species of fishes that are usually recognized as safe for human consumption. The fish protein isolate is processed from the edible portions of fish only, that is, its extraction is followed by the removal of head, tail, fins, bones, scales, viscera and intestinal contents of the fish. The fish protein isolate has a little or no fat content (0-0.5%) and a very high level of protein (90% or more than 90%). Fish protein isolate meets two objectives of the food manufacturers, that is, fish protein isolate can be utilized as a base ingredient which acts as a binding, moistening and foaming agent in ready-to-eat and other processed food products and is also used to boost the protein content in functional food products. The lower price of the fish protein isolates especially makes it preferable over protein isolates from other sources such as whey and vegetables. The price of fish protein isolate is around US$ 4-5 per kg.

Fish Protein isolate expected to feed the health conscious demo graph globally

Currently, the fish protein isolate market is in the introductory phase and struggling with the many regulatory hurdles, such as the ingredients derived from fishes which are not fit enough for human consumption. This scenario is topped with the pressure of sustainable fishing, as the fish catch is declining due to the danger of being extinct. The advantages of fish protein isolate need to be marketed with more precision amongst the end-users, as for food manufacturers, production of fish protein isolate is an economical option as opposed to its rival products such as whey and other sources of protein isolates, but amongst end users, rival products remain most popular. There is also notably a certain lack of consumer awareness regarding the benefits of fish protein isolate in the market. The major drivers fueling the growth of the fish protein isolate market is that fish protein isolate acts as an excellent source of omega-3 fatty acids. Recent research also indicates that the end products with fish protein isolate contain a lower amount of sodium, offering the fish protein isolate market an opportunity to expand its application portfolio, thereby strengthening its consumer base. Another fact is that fish protein isolate has more functional benefits than its cousin fish protein concentrate which has a considerable amount of fat content. Hence fish protein isolate is a better ingredient than fish protein concentrate for manufacturing finished products targeted at the health-conscious consumer.

Global Fish Protein Isolate Market: Segmentation:

The fish protein isolate market is segmented on the basis of end use and source-

On the basis of end use, the fish protein isolate market is segmented into-

Meat processing

Bakery

Dietary supplements

Nutrition bars

Clinical nutrition

Infant formula

Sports nutrition

Soups/Bullions

Ready-to-eat

Animal feed

Others

On the basis of source, the fish protein isolate market is segmented into-

Cod

Anchovy

Tuna

Tilapia

Others

Global fish protein isolate market: Examples of some of the market participants in the global fish protein isolate market identified across the value chain include Peterlabs Holdings Berhad, Colpex International S.A.C. and Bio Phoenix Formulations amongst others.

Global Fish Protein Isolate Market: Key Takeaways

In 2013, the company Peterlabs Holdings Berhad, which is a manufacturer of functional ingredients, launched its product AminoMarine brand protein powder, which contains a high amount of fish protein isolate, in the retail U.S. market. Through the launch, the company has been focusing on gaining a market penetration of 5-10% amongst the health-conscious demo graph.

Opportunities for Fish Protein Isolate Market Participants:

The consumer base which is already into the consumption of fish oil/fish pills or other fish ingredient based product offers a strong platform of growth of the fish protein isolate market. Targeting this demo graph will ensure a better market penetration as these consumers will be able to associate with fish protein isolate as a healthy ingredient and hence ensure a higher rate of adoption of products with fish protein isolate.