Flipped Classroom Industry 2019-2025: Attractive Market Opportunities with Top Key Players- Cisco, Dell, Adobe, Desire2Learn, Echo360 and more…

A new market study, titled “Global Flipped Classroom Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Flipped Classroom Market



Flipped learning is a hybrid model that combines aspects of traditional learning and blended learning. This model encourages students to take technology-aided lectures outside of the classroom through videos and simulations. Lessons taken in advance by students allow the classroom time to be allocated for group activities and handling subject related queries, resulting in enhanced student performance. Educational institutions are deploying flipped learning models by installing lecture capture solutions and delivery solutions such as LMSs (learning management systems).

The software segment is the biggest revenue contributor to the flip classroom market holding 55% of the overall market. This growth is because educational institutions are adopting new methods of teaching, and they need software programs to accompany these methods. Also, there has been a huge demand for video lecture platforms. These platforms allow teachers to create their own learning content.

The K-12 segment of the flipped classroom market is predicted to provide greater revenue opportunities during the forecast period. This is because governments, as well as academic industry worldwide, are focusing on cognitive skill development of students during the initial years of education.

APAC is the fastest growing region with a CAGR of close to 43% in the global flipped classroom market. With ongoing efforts on the digitization of education, the region is generating substantial business opportunities for flipped learning product and service providers in this region.

Request Free Sample Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4009556-global-flipped-classroom-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025



This report focuses on the global Flipped Classroom status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Flipped Classroom development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Cisco,

Dell,

Adobe,

Desire2Learn,

Echo360,

Panopto

OpenEye

Saba Software

Schoology

TechSmith

Aptara

Articulate

City & Guilds

Crestron Electronics

Haiku Learning

Mediacore

N2N Services

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Software

Hardware

Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Higher Education

K-12

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Flipped Classroom status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Flipped Classroom development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.



Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix



View Detailed Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/4009556-global-flipped-classroom-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)