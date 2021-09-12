Gas Alarm Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 1, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ — Gas Alarm Market 2019

This report provides in depth study of “Gas Alarm Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Gas Alarm Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This report studies the gas alarm (gas detector) market. Gas Alarm is devices that detect the presence of gases in an area, often as part of a safety system. This type of equipment is used to detect a gas leak or other emissions and can interface with a control system so a process can be automatically shut down. A gas alarm can sound an alarm to operators in the area where the leak is occurring, giving them the opportunity to leave. This type of device is important because there are many gases that can be harmful to organic life, such as humans or animals.

Gas detectors can be used to detect combustible, flammable and toxic gases, and oxygen depletion. This type of device is used widely in industry and can be found in locations, such as on oil rigs, to monitor manufacture processes and emerging technologies such as photovoltaic. They may be used in firefighting.

First, as for the gas alarm industry, the industry structure is relatively concentrated. The top three manufacturers have 34.48% sales revenue market share in 2016. Tyco International, which has 12.15% market share in 2016, is the leader in the gas alarm industry. The manufacturers following Tyco International are MSA and Industrial Scientific, which respectively has 11.98% and 10.35% market share. The Riken Keiki is the leader of Japan gas alarm industry. It sells a total of 197 million dollar gas alarm products in the year of 2016.

Second, the consumption of gas alarm products rises up from 4515 K Pcs in 2012 to 5550 K Pcs in 2016, with an average annual growth rate of 5.30%. At the same time, the revenue of gas alarm sales market has a leap from 2710 Million USD to 2949 Million USD.

Third, given the distribution of mineral resources and the moving of industrial barycenter, Southeast/ South Asia, South America and Africa are brought into focus by large manufacturers and become the emerging consumption market.

The global Gas Alarm market is valued at 5690 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 8860 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Gas Alarm volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Gas Alarm market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

MSA

Tyco International

Industrial Scientific

Honeywell Analytics

Riken Keiki Co. Ltd.

New Cosmos Electric

RAE Systems

Emerson

Crowcon

TROLEX

Victory Gas Alarm Company

Segment by Type

Stationary Gas Alarms

Portable Gas Alarms

Segment by Application

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

Others

Segment by Regions

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Key Stakeholders

Gas Alarm Manufacturers

Gas Alarm Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Gas Alarm Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

Executive Summary

1 Gas Alarm Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Gas Alarm

1.2 Gas Alarm Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Gas Alarm Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Stationary Gas Alarms

1.2.3 Portable Gas Alarms

1.3 Gas Alarm Segment by Application

1.3.1 Gas Alarm Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Industrial

1.3.3 Commercial

1.3.4 Residential

1.3.5 Others

1.3 Global Gas Alarm Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Gas Alarm Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Gas Alarm Market Size

1.4.1 Global Gas Alarm Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Gas Alarm Production (2014-2025)

….

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Gas Alarm Business

7.1 MSA

7.1.1 MSA Gas Alarm Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Gas Alarm Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 MSA Gas Alarm Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Tyco International

7.2.1 Tyco International Gas Alarm Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Gas Alarm Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Tyco International Gas Alarm Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Industrial Scientific

7.3.1 Industrial Scientific Gas Alarm Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Gas Alarm Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Industrial Scientific Gas Alarm Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Honeywell Analytics

7.4.1 Honeywell Analytics Gas Alarm Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Gas Alarm Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Honeywell Analytics Gas Alarm Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Riken Keiki Co. Ltd.

7.5.1 Riken Keiki Co. Ltd. Gas Alarm Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Gas Alarm Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Riken Keiki Co. Ltd. Gas Alarm Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

Continued….