Generation, Transmission, and Distribution Market Industry 2019-2025: Attractive Market Opportunities with Top Key Players- Électricite de France, Enel, Engie, Iberdrola and more…

The generation, transmission, and distribution industry include establishments involved in generating, transmitting, and distributing electric power. Companies in this industry operate generation facilities that produce electricity, transmission systems that convey electricity from generation facility to the distribution system, and distribution systems that convey electric power received from the generation facility or the transmission system to the final consumer. Utility business models are continuously evolving from traditional electricity generation models to new business models such as distributed generation models to cut costs and improve transmission and distribution efficiencies. Distributed generation refers to localized power generation using solar panels and other low-cost technologies to produce electricity close to the point of consumption. Consumers are switching to more cost-effective and controlled distributed generation networks, therefore electric power generation companies should now focus on distributed generation rather than a centralized electricity generation model. Also, many companies are using new revenue models and incentives instead of traditional cost-of-service models.

This report focuses on the global Generation, Transmission, and Distribution status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Generation, Transmission, and Distribution development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Électricite de France

Enel

Engie

Iberdrola

Exelon

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Generation

Transmission

Distribution

Market segment by Application, split into

Electricity Generation

Electric Power Transmission

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Generation, Transmission, and Distribution status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Generation, Transmission, and Distribution development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.



