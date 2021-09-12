GLOBAL BALE NET WRAP 2019 INDUSTRY TRENDS, SALES, SUPPLY, DEMAND, ANALYSIS & FORECAST TO 2025

This report provides in depth study of “Bale Net Wrap Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Bale Net Wrap Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Bale net wrap is knitted polyethylene netting manufactured for the wrapping of round hay bales. Bale net wrap is extensive used in farm and ranch.

Demand for bale net wrap has mainly been driven by the demand of downstream industry. National policies are the main growth catalysts for the market.

The Major regions to produce bale net wrap are North America, Europe, APEC, Latin America, which accounting for more than 90 % of production value in total. Europe is the largest production region (production value share 32.30% in 2015). Tama is the leading manufacturer in the world accounting for 54.05% market share by revenue in 2015.

Bale net wrap product demand is in a certain space, and the main consumer countries are main agricultural countries. Europe is the largest consumption region (consumption volume share 30.03% in 2015), followed by North America.

Based on the production technology of bale net wrap, there are major two kinds of product included knitted net wrap and extruded net wrap. The knitted net wrap was dominated the market with the 76.58% production market share in 2015. What’s more, the TENAX Corp is the major manufacturer of extruded net wrap.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field. But it is suggested that enterprises those have plans to enter this industry have careful

Global Bale Net Wrap market size will increase to 590 Million US$ by 2025, from 440 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Bale Net Wrap.

This report researches the worldwide Bale Net Wrap market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Bale Net Wrap breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Tama

RKW Group

KARATZIS

UPU Industries

Piippo Oyj

Bridon Cordage

TENAX

Syfilco

Changzhou Xinhui Netting

Ruian Jiacheng

Qingdao Agri

Changzhou LiBo

Bale Net Wrap Breakdown Data by Type

Knitted Net Wrap

Extruded Net Wrap

Bale Net Wrap Breakdown Data by Application

Baling hay

Baling straw

Others

Bale Net Wrap Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Bale Net Wrap Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key Stakeholders

Bale Net Wrap Manufacturers

Bale Net Wrap Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Bale Net Wrap Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

