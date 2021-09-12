Global Logistics Robots Market 2019 Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Region, By Application, Competitive Landscape And Forecasts 2022

Recent Research and the Current Scenario as well as Future Market Potential of “Logistics Robots Market in Global Industry: Market Development, Analysis and Overview 2019 “globally.

Modern logistics industry is embracing the wave of fast-growing robotics technology. Global logistics robots market is expected to witness a very strong growth and reach around $11.18 billion in 2022, including sales of robotics hardware, software and service spending. The accelerating deployment of robotic solutions in logistics environment is driven by the shortage of human workforce, the increasing trade and online retail business, and technological advancement.

Global Logistics Robots Market 2016-2022 by System Component, Operation Environment, Application, Product Type, and by Geography examines the global logistics robots market through a comprehensive research and in-depth analysis of premium information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the industrial value chain. This report reviews global economic environments and logistics industry, and provides a complete analysis of market structure, market trends, market forces, and market segments. The report quantifies the global logistics robots market from perspectives of robotics system component, operation environment, robot application, product type, and geographic landscape.

The major market player included in this report are: KUKA (Swisslog), Daifuku, Knapp, Dematic, Grenzebach, Bastian, CIM Corp, Amazon Robotics, Vanderlande, Vecna, Hitachi, Hi-tech Robotic Systemz, Adept Technology, Grey Orange, IAM Robotics

On basis of system component, the market is segmented into three sections:

• Hardware (includes robot body and peripheral equipment)

• Software

• Service Spending (includes systems engineering (installing, programming, and integrating) and project management)

On basis of operation environment, the market is segmented into four sectors:

• Factory Logistics Robots

• Warehouse Logistics Robots

• Outdoor Logistics Robots

• Other Logistics Robots

The global logistics robots market is also divided into six sub-categories on basis of robotic application:

• Palletizing and Depalletizing

• Pick and Place

• Loading and Unloading

• Packaging and Co-packing

• Shipment and Delivery

• Other Applications

By product type, the global market is studied as the following four sections:

• Robotic Arms

• Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGVs)

• Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)

• Others

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain and Benelux)

(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain and Benelux) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

(China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Australia) Latin America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia)

(Brazil, Argentina and Colombia) Middle East and Africa

The Logistics Robots report provides assessment of these key players where it attempts to analyze these companies on the basis of different parameters such as company profile, revenue, business overview, historic data figures, product or service portfolio, profits and more. This may share brief idea about competitive dashboard of the Market with readers.

Global Logistics Robots Market report has been developed through thorough primary research and credible secondary research as well as information sources. The report also features qualitative and quantitative examination by analysing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across significant points in the industry’s value chain. To conclude, the study related to Logistics Robots Market enlists estimations and forecasts derived by team of expert analysts with the help of analytical methodology, historic data figures and wholistic perspective.

Table of Contents:

“Global Logistics Robots” Market Research Report 2019-2025

Chapter 1: “Global Logistics Robots” Market Overview

Chapter 2: Global Economic Impact

Chapter 3: Competition by Manufacturer

Chapter 4: Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2019-2025)

Chapter 5: Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions (2019-2024)

Chapter 6: Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7: Analysis by Application

Chapter 8: Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9: Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11: “Global Logistics Robots” Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12: “Global Logistics Robots” Forecast (2019-2025)

Chapter 13: Appendix