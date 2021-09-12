Global PA 12 Market 2019 Key Players, Share, Trends, Sales, Segmentation and Forecast to 2024

Scope of the Report:

At present, in the foreign developed countries the PA 12 industry on a higher level than other countries, the world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in Europe. Meanwhile, foreign companies have variety products, strong R & D capability, the technical level is in a leading position.

There are major two classification of PA 12 in this report, bio-based PA 12 and petroleum-based PA 12. Globally, the production share of each type of PA 12 is 0.24% and 99.76% in 2015.

At present, there are four companies make up a 99.69 % share of the PA 12 market, and the world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in EU. The top four manufacturers are Evonik, Arkema, EMS-Grivory, UBE Industries, respectively with global production market share as 48.49%, 32.18%, 10.58% and 8.44% in 2015.

Although sales of PA 12 brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support do not enter into the PA 12 field.

The worldwide market for PA 12 is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.3% over the next five years, will reach 1970 million US$ in 2024, from 1450 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the PA 12 in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.