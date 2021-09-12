GNSS Chip Market Overview by Sector Size, Industry Share, Development, Growth and Demand Forecast to 2023
Global GNSS Chip Market was valued at USD 3.73 Billion for the year 2017. GNSS Chip Market is further expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.25% from 2018 to reach USD 5.68 Billion by the year 2023. North America region holds the highest market share in 2017. While Asia Pacific region is considered as the fastest growing market in the forecasted period. The U.S. is the major market in 2017 at country level and it is further anticipated to grow at a steady pace in the next 5 years.
Get Free Sample Copy of This [email protected]
https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/sample/ICT/QBI-GRS-ICT-116256
On the other hand, surveying segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecasted period. The growth is expected due to developments in sectors like construction, marine, infrastructure monitoring, mine surveying and urban development plans like smart city concepts. Thus, GNSS chip market has a solid growth potential in developing and developed countries across the globe.
The major market players in GNSS chip market are Broadcom Corporation, Skyworks Solutions Inc., Qualcomm Incorporated, Intel Corporation, U-Blox Holdings AG, Stmicroelectronics N.V., Telit Communications PLC, Furuno Electric Co. Ltd., Quectel Wireless Solutions Co. Ltd., Mediatek Inc. (Other 13 companies is provided in research report). Growing research and development expenditures to address changing demand of consumers, new product launches in recent years are some of the key market drivers. In the last 5 years, growth strategy like acquisition was adopted by most of the top manufacturers to reduce competition & expand the distribution network.
For Enquiry OR Any Query? Ask to our [email protected] https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/enquiry/ICT/QBI-GRS-ICT-116256
The Location-Based Services segment is expected to hold the highest market share during the forecast period. The Location Based Services include applications that are supported by devices like smartphones, tablets, personal tracking devices, and wearables. With the increasing number of smartphone users and developments in different sectors like transportation, Location-Based Segment is expected to hold the highest market share.
By Receiver
Global Positioning System (GPS)
Beidou Navigation Satellite System
Global Navigation Satellite System (GloNASS)
Galileo
By Implementation Type
Road Construction
Railways
Agriculture
Others
By Product
Smartphones
Tablets
In-Vehicle Systems
Wearable Devices
Get Reasonable Discount on this Premium [email protected] https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/discount/ICT/QBI-GRS-ICT-116256
By Application
Navigation
Surveying
Mapping
Weather Forecasting
Telematics
Location Based Services
By Region
By Region
North America
• USA
• Canada
Europe
• Germany
• U.K.
• France
• Italy
• Rest of Europe
APAC
• China
• India
• Japan
• Rest of Asia-Pacific
RoW
• Latin America
• Middle East & Africa
Get Premium [email protected] https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/buy/ICT/QBI-GRS-ICT-116256/ Price: USD 2999
Table of Content:
Global “Global GNSS Chip Market” Research Report 2019-2024
Chapter 1: Industry Overview
Chapter 2: GNSS Chip Market International Market Analysis
Chapter 3: Environment Analysis of GNSS Chip Market
Chapter 4: Analysis of Revenue by Classifications
Chapter 5: Analysis of Revenue by Regions and Applications
Chapter 6: Analysis of GNSS Chip Market Revenue Market Status.
Chapter 7: Analysis of GNSS Chip Market Industry Key Vendors
Chapter 8: Sales Price and Gross Margin Analysis
Chapter 9: Marketing Trader or Distributor Analysis of GNSS Chip Market
Chapter 10: Development Trend of GNSS Chip Market Industry 2019-2024
Chapter 11: Industry Chain Suppliers of GNSS Chip Market with Contact Information
Chapter 12: New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis of GNSS Chip Market
Chapter 13: Conclusion of the Global GNSS Chip Market Research Report