Growth of Clinical Data Management System (CDMS) Market in Global Industry: Overview, Size and Share 2019-2025

Global Clinical Data Management System (CDMS) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025

A clinical data management system or CDMS is a tool used in clinical research to manage the data of a clinical trial. The clinical trial data gathered at the investigator site in the case report form are stored in the CDMS. To reduce the possibility of errors due to human entry, the systems employ various means to verify the data. Systems for clinical data management can be self-contained or part of the functionality of a CTMS. A CTMS with clinical data management functionality can help with the validation of clinical data as well as helps the site employ for other important activities like building patient registries and assist in patient recruitment efforts.

This report studies the Clinical Data Management System (CDMS) Market– with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete Clinical Data Management System (CDMS) market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

In 2018, the global Clinical Data Management System (CDMS) market size was – – million US$ and it is expected to reach – – million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of – -% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Clinical Data Management System (CDMS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

The key players covered in this study:

Perceptive Informatics

Medidata Rave

Forte Research Systems

IBM Watson Health

Fortress Medical Systems

Ofni Systems

Deep 6 AI

ACI Clinical

ClinCapture

Medrio

Novaseek Research

OpenClinica

BioClinica

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Paper-based Systems

Electronic Data Capturing Systems

Market segment by Application, split into

Pharma and Biopharmaceutical

Medical Device

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central and South America

Highlights of the Global Clinical Data Management System (CDMS) report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the Clinical Data Management System (CDMS) Market An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market Market segmentation up to the second or third level Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments Important changes in market dynamics Emerging niche segments and regional markets Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume Market shares and strategies of key players Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Clinical Data Management System (CDMS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. To present the Clinical Data Management System (CDMS) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Clinical Data Management System (CDMS) are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

