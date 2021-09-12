Heat Pipe 2019 Global Trends, Market Size, Share, Status, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2024 Read more: http://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/4242686#ixzz5noA9tCxA

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Heat Pipe Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” New Document to its Studies Database

A heat pipe is a closed evaporator-condenser system consisting of a sealed, hollow tube whose inside walls are lined with a capillary structure or wick. Thermodynamic working fluid, with substantial vapor pressure at the desired operating temperature, saturates the pores of the wick in a state of equilibrium between liquid and vapor. When heat is applied to the heat pipe, the liquid in the wick heats and evaporates. As the evaporating fluid fills the heat pipe hollow center, it diffuses throughout its length. Condensation of the vapor occurs wherever the temperature is even slightly below that of the evaporation area. As it condenses, the vapor gives up the heat it acquired during evaporation. This effective high thermal conductance helps maintain near constant temperatures along the entire length of the pipe.

Scope of the Report:

The Heat pipe industry is fragmented. A variety of manufacturers ranging from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top five producers account for about 23.43% of the revenue market in 2016.

Asia-Pacific occupied 42.27% of the revenue market in 2016. It is followed by North America and Europe, which respectively have around 23.11% and 21.10% of the global total industry. Other regions have a small amount of revenue.

For price trend analysis, a key variable in the performance of heat pipe producers is raw material costs, specifically the speed at which any increase can be passed through to customers. The price of the major raw material varies according to the steel price. This year, as the downturn of consumer electronics industry, the Heat pipe price would keep decreasing for at least the following 5 years.

The worldwide market for Heat Pipe is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.2% over the next five years, will reach 2970 million US$ in 2024, from 2310 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Heat Pipe in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Furukawa

Aavid

Fujikura

Cooler Master

AVC

Yen Ching

Auras

CCI

Forcecon Tech

Foxccon

Wakefield Vette

Themacore

Innergy Tech

SPC

Dau

Taisol

Colmac Coil

ACT

Newidea Technology

Shengnuo

Novark

Boyuan

Deepcool

Wtl-heatpipe

Harbin DawnHappy

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Vapor Chamber

Variable Conductance

Diode

Thermosyphon

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Aerospace

Consumer Electronics

Process Industry

Others

