High Performance Plastics Market – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2019 – 2023

Market Highlights

The High Performance Plastics are widely used in automotive, electrical & electronics, aerospace & defence, and industrial applications. Automotive segment contributes highest share to the overall growth of the market. The reason behind is High Performance Plastics provides light weight manufacturing products which are fuel efficient as it is estimated that every 10-12% reduction in vehicle weight results in a 6% to 8% reduction in fuel usage. The Global High Performance Plastics Market size was valued at around USD 14 billion in 2016 and is expected to cross USD 30 billion at CAGR of approximately 7% by 2022.

Market Research Analysis

The market is highly application based. The factors contributing to the growth of the Global High Performance Plastics Market are their properties which makes it more demanding over standard plastic. The market is expected to have higher growth rate as compared to the previous years. Asia-Pacific is the largest region for the High Performance Plastics Market, followed by Europe and North America. Emerging countries like China and India have a high demand for the automotive and electrical & electronics products due to factors such as growth of industrialization.

Key Players

The key players of Global High Performance Plastics Market report include- Sekisui Chemical Co., LTD., BASF SE, Quadrant, Nylacast Limited, Arkema Group, Daikin Industries, Ltd, Celanese Corporation, Solvay S.A., Arkema SA, Evonik Industries AG, and Kuraray Co., Ltd.

Scope of the Report

This study provides an overview of the Global High Performance Plastics Market, tracking two market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the Global High Performance Plastics Market as Type and End-Use.

By Type

Floropolymers

Polyamides

Sulfone Polymers

Polyphenylene Sulphide

Liquid Crystal Polymers

Polyetherimide

Others

By End-Use

Automotive

Aerospace & Defence

Electrical & Electronics

Industrial

Others

