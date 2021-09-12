Industrial Design Market 2019 Global Key Players, Size, Applications & Growth Opportunities – Analysis to 2025

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Industrial Design Market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Industrial Design market by product type and applications/end industries.

For industry structure analysis, the Industrial Design industry is not concentrated. Most of these manufacturers are large multinational corporations. Regionally, China is the biggest market in terms of revenue, also the leader in the whole Industrial Design industry.

China occupied 33.03% of the revenue market in 2017. It is followed by Europe and North America, which respectively account for around 27.30% and 19.70% of the global total industry.

For forecast, the global Industrial Design revenue would keep increasing with annual growth rate with 6.38%. We tend to believe that this industry would have a good future, considering the current demand of Industrial Design.

The global Industrial Design market is valued at 40700 million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach 59000 million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% between 2017 and 2023.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

IDEO

Frog Design

Designworks

ARTOP GROUP

Designaffairs

Ammunition Group

ZIBA Design

Fuse Project

PDD

LUNAR

R&D Design

GK Design Group

RKS

BUSSE Design

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Product Design

Model Design and Fabrication

User Interface and Interaction Design

Other Industrial Design

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Transportation

Electronic

Household

Machinery & Equipment

Other

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Industrial Design Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Industrial Design

1.2 Classification of Industrial Design by Types

1.2.1 Global Industrial Design Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)

1.2.2 Global Industrial Design Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017

1.2.3 Product Design

1.2.4 Model Design and Fabrication

1.2.5 User Interface and Interaction Design

1.2.6 Other Industrial Design

1.3 Global Industrial Design Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Industrial Design Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)

1.3.2 Transportation

1.3.3 Electronic

1.3.4 Household

1.3.5 Machinery & Equipment

1.3.6 Other

1.4 Global Industrial Design Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Industrial Design Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2023)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Industrial Design Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Industrial Design Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Industrial Design Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Industrial Design Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Industrial Design Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.5 Global Market Size of Industrial Design (2013-2023)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 IDEO

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Industrial Design Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 IDEO Industrial Design Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Frog Design

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Industrial Design Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Frog Design Industrial Design Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Designworks

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Industrial Design Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Designworks Industrial Design Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 ARTOP GROUP

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Industrial Design Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 ARTOP GROUP Industrial Design Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Designaffairs

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Industrial Design Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Designaffairs Industrial Design Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 Ammunition Group

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Industrial Design Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Ammunition Group Industrial Design Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7 ZIBA Design

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Industrial Design Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 ZIBA Design Industrial Design Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.8 Fuse Project

2.8.1 Business Overview

2.8.2 Industrial Design Type and Applications

2.8.2.1 Product A

2.8.2.2 Product B

2.8.3 Fuse Project Industrial Design Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Continued…..

