Krypton-Xenon Market Overview, Size, Status, Drivers and Growth Opportunities by 2019-2024

Krypton and xenon gases are “noble” or “inert” gases present in the atmosphere to a small extent with similar properties. Krypton and xenon are obtained from air in an air separation unit using the methods of liquefaction of gases and fractional distillation. The leading manufacturers of Krypton-Xenon industry located in the Europe and USA. For Krypton industry, Praxair (USA), occupied 24.84% production market share in 2015, followed by Iceblick (Ukraine), Linde (Germany) and Airliquide (France) they occupied 23.25%, 19.86%, 16.21% production market share in 2015, thus the four leading companies hold above 80% market share in the world market. For Xenon industry, the same four company hold above 60% Market share in 2015. The Krypton-Xenon industry is relatively concentrated due to the manufacturing high-tech equipment to a most content.

Small and new enterprises gradually acquired by top company, so the Krypton-Xenon industry is gradually grasped by top company that will monopolizing the Krypton-Xenon market and price.

According to this study, over the next five years the Krypton-Xenon market will register a -2.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 38 million by 2024, from US$ 45 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Krypton-Xenon business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Krypton-Xenon market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Krypton-Xenon value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

99.9%Kr

99.995%Kr

99.999%Kr

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Window insulation

Lighting

Laser market

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Air Liquid, Ice blick, Praxair, Linde Group, Chromium, Air Product, Messer Group, Cryogenmash, Air Water, Coregas, Wisco Oxygen, Shougang Oxygen, BOC-MA Steel Gases, Nanjing Special Gas, Shengying Gas

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Krypton-Xenon consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Krypton-Xenon market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Krypton-Xenon manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Krypton-Xenon with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Krypton-Xenon submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

