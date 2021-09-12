Low HP Tractor Market 2019: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Segmentation, Opportunities, Forecast To 2024

This report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

— Low HP tractor is an engineering vehicle specifically designed to deliver at a high tractive effort (or torque) at slow speeds, for the purposes of hauling a trailer or machinery used in agriculture or construction.

According to this study, over the next five years the Low HP Tractor market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Low HP Tractor business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Low HP Tractor market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Low HP Tractor value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Below 40 HP

40-100 HP

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Farming

Horticulture

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Mahindra & Mahindra

John Deere

TAFE

CNH Industrial

AGCO

Kubota

SDF

CLAAS

Argo

Lovol Heavy Industry

Carraro

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Low HP Tractor consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Low HP Tractor market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Low HP Tractor manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Low HP Tractor with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

