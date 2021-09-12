Military Test Equipment Market Segments and Key Trends 2018 – 2028

Military Test Equipment: Introduction

Complex and vital military-grade electronic systems demand more capabilities and efficiency in the military test equipment used to inspect those systems. These military-grade electronic systems can range from electrical items to military vehicles and aircraft. Different military test equipment are required to carry out different tests. Electronic military test equipment creates or emits signals and captures responses from the electronic military devices under test. This ensures proper functioning of the device under test (DUT) as the faults in the device can be rectified. Military test equipment that evaluate the microwave/radio frequency performance levels cover a wide range of functions and frequencies owing to the diversified nature of military-grade electronic systems. Military test equipment may be inexpensive and simple or extremely expensive and complicated.

Military Test Equipment: Market Drivers

The ever-rising use of military-grade electronic systems for defense and espionage demands proper inspection of those systems in order to ensure the safety and security of the personnel using them. Sudden malfunction can result in heavy casualties and fatalities. This factor is estimated to drive the global military test equipment market. Also, military-grade gear can be extremely expensive and proper maintenance is required in order to avoid future financial losses. This motivates national militaries to procure military test equipment, thus driving the market. Governments across the globe are focused on enhancing and upgrading their military. Huge investments made by these governments to facilitate their military research and development are anticipated to boost the global military test equipment market. Availability of enhanced and automated military test equipment is also anticipated to play a major role in propelling the growth of the global military test equipment market.

Military Test Equipment: Market Segmentation

With regards to equipment application, the global military test equipment market can be segmented into the following-

Ground

Aviation

Marine

Currently, military test equipment for aviation holds the largest market share of the global military test equipment market. This is due to the availability of highly expensive military test equipment for aviation related applications. However, military test equipment for ground applications is estimated to register the highest growth rate in the global military test equipment market during the forecast period.

On the basis of equipment technology, the global military test equipment market can be segmented into the following,

Automated Military Test Equipment

Manual Military Test Equipment

Manual military test equipment holds the largest market share of the global market. However, automated military test equipment is anticipated to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

With regards to service, the global military test equipment market can be segmented into the following-

Rental Services

Maintenance Services

Sales Services

Military Test Equipment: Regional Market Outlook

The military test equipment market is segmented across the Middle East and Africa, Southeast Asia and Others of Asia Pacific, Japan, China, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Latin America, and North America. The military test equipment markets in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America regions are anticipated to register a strong adoption rate during the forecast period. The military test equipment market in North America holds the largest market share of the global military test equipment market, among all the regions. The growth of military test equipment market in North America, especially the United States, may be attributed to the ever-rising investments made by governments to enhance their military force. Strong market presence of military-grade solutions and service providers in North America is also anticipated to drive the military test equipment market in the region. The ever-increasing demand for counter terrorism equipment in SEA and others of APAC markets will propel the growth of the military test equipment market in the region.

Military Test Equipment: Key Market Players

Few of the major players operating in the global military test equipment market include, CACI International Inc, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Boeing, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Raytheon Company, United Technologies, and OSHKOSH DEFENSE, LLC among others.