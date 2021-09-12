MOLDING COMPOUND MARKET 2018 – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2025

This report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

This report studies the global Molding Compound market status and forecast, categorizes the global Molding Compound market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

As a type of plastic, compared with common thermoplastic plastics, mould plastics have higher geometric stability, higher resistance to extreme high temperature, high humidity and complex environment, chemical corrosion and high mechanical strength.

Asia-Pacific dominated the thermoset molding compounds market followed by North America.

The global Molding Compound market is valued at xx million US$ in 2017 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Hexion

Hitachi Chemical

BASF

Huntsman International

Eastman Chemical

Kyocera Chemical

Evonik Industries

Kolon Industries

Ashland

Kukdo Chemicals

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Other Regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa)

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Phenolic

Epoxy

Polyester

Others

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Electricals

Aerospace

Automotive

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Molding Compound capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Molding Compound manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

