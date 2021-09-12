NEXT GENERATION INTEGRATED CIRCUIT MARKET 2019 GLOBAL SHARE, TRENDS, SEGMENTATION, ANALYSIS AND FORECAST TO 2025
This report focuses on the global Next Generation Integrated Circuit status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Next Generation Integrated Circuit development in United States, Europe and China.
An integrated circuit or monolithic integrated circuit is a set of electronic circuits on one small flat piece (or “chip”) of semiconductor material, normally silicon. The integration of large numbers of tiny transistors into a small chip results in circuits that are orders of magnitude smaller, cheaper, and faster than those constructed of discrete electronic components. The IC’s mass production capability, reliability and building-block approach to circuit design has ensured the rapid adoption of standardized ICs in place of designs using discrete transistors. ICs are now used in virtually all electronic equipment and have revolutionized the world of electronics. Computers, mobile phones, and other digital home appliances are now inextricable parts of the structure of modern societies, made possible by the small size and low cost of ICs.
In 2017, Intel accounted for over one-third of the world’s semiconductor R&D, or $13 billion, to ensure that their leading position in next generation integrated circuits. Artificial Intelligence-related computing tasks will permeate virtually all data-rich processes over the next decade. Intel are inventing technologies and open software tools that will advance the nascent AI ecosystem, making it possible to gain insight, anticipate needs and continuously learn from data at enterprise scale.
The key players covered in this study
Intel
Qualcomm
Analog Devices
Texas Instruments
On Semiconductors
Nxp Semiconductor
Atmel
Boeing
Stmicroelectronics
Nec Corporation
Market analysis by product type
Analog
Digital
Market analysis by market
Personal Electronics
Big Data
Internet of Things
Artificial Intelligence
Market analysis by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Next Generation Integrated Circuit Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2018-2025)
1.4.2 Analog
1.4.3 Digital
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Next Generation Integrated Circuit Market Share by Application (2017-2025)
1.5.2 Personal Electronics
1.5.3 Big Data
1.5.4 Internet of Things
1.5.5 Artificial Intelligence
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Next Generation Integrated Circuit Market Size
2.2 Next Generation Integrated Circuit Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Next Generation Integrated Circuit Market Size by Regions (2017-2025)
2.2.2 Next Generation Integrated Circuit Market Share by Regions (2017-2025)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Use Cases
3 Key Players
3.1 Next Generation Integrated Circuit Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2018)
3.2 Next Generation Integrated Circuit Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Next Generation Integrated Circuit Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Next Generation Integrated Circuit Market
3.5 Key Players Next Generation Integrated Circuit Funding/Investment Analysis
3.6 Global Key Players Next Generation Integrated Circuit Valuation & Market Capitalization
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
…….
9 International Players Profiles
9.1 Intel
9.1.1 Intel Company Details
9.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
9.1.3 Next Generation Integrated Circuit Introduction
9.1.4 Intel Revenue in Next Generation Integrated Circuit Business (2017-2018)
9.1.5 Intel Recent Development
9.2 Qualcomm
9.2.1 Qualcomm Company Details
9.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
9.2.3 Next Generation Integrated Circuit Introduction
9.2.4 Qualcomm Revenue in Next Generation Integrated Circuit Business (2017-2018)
9.2.5 Qualcomm Recent Development
9.3 Analog Devices
9.3.1 Analog Devices Company Details
9.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
9.3.3 Next Generation Integrated Circuit Introduction
9.3.4 Analog Devices Revenue in Next Generation Integrated Circuit Business (2017-2018)
9.3.5 Analog Devices Recent Development
9.4 Texas Instruments
9.4.1 Texas Instruments Company Details
9.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
9.4.3 Next Generation Integrated Circuit Introduction
9.4.4 Texas Instruments Revenue in Next Generation Integrated Circuit Business (2017-2018)
9.4.5 Texas Instruments Recent Development
9.5 On Semiconductors
9.5.1 On Semiconductors Company Details
9.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
9.5.3 Next Generation Integrated Circuit Introduction
9.5.4 On Semiconductors Revenue in Next Generation Integrated Circuit Business (2017-2018)
9.5.5 On Semiconductors Recent Development
9.6 Nxp Semiconductor
9.6.1 Nxp Semiconductor Company Details
9.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
9.6.3 Next Generation Integrated Circuit Introduction
9.6.4 Nxp Semiconductor Revenue in Next Generation Integrated Circuit Business (2017-2018)
9.6.5 Nxp Semiconductor Recent Development
9.7 Atmel
9.7.1 Atmel Company Details
9.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
9.7.3 Next Generation Integrated Circuit Introduction
9.7.4 Atmel Revenue in Next Generation Integrated Circuit Business (2017-2018)
9.7.5 Atmel Recent Development
9.8 Boeing
9.8.1 Boeing Company Details
9.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
9.8.3 Next Generation Integrated Circuit Introduction
9.8.4 Boeing Revenue in Next Generation Integrated Circuit Business (2017-2018)
9.8.5 Boeing Recent Development
9.9 Stmicroelectronics
9.9.1 Stmicroelectronics Company Details
9.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
9.9.3 Next Generation Integrated Circuit Introduction
9.9.4 Stmicroelectronics Revenue in Next Generation Integrated Circuit Business (2017-2018)
9.9.5 Stmicroelectronics Recent Development
Continued…..
