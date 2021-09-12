OILFIELD PRODUCTION & DELIVERY PRODUCTS MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2019 – 2025

Global Oilfield Production & Delivery Products Industry

Products are used at all stages, from oil production at the well bore to the delivery of crude to the refinery. Treatment of oil produced by enhanced recovery techniques is also considered part of this category. Oilfield Production & Delivery includes Corrosion and scale inhibitors, Biocides, Demulsifiers, Thickener, Fluid loss additive, Temperature stabilizer, Paraffin inhibitor, Sediment control agent, Flocculant, etc.

In future, the specialty oilfield chemicals industry in the world will be turn concentrated. The world specialty oilfield chemicals consuming market will still has a certain amount of growth. Global competition is likely to turn to the relationship of competition and cooperation. With the development of shale gas, specialty oilfield chemicals have huge market potential in the future. In future, the world specialty oilfield chemicals capacity will continue to expand.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Schlumberger

Halliburton

Dow

Nalco Champion

BASF

Baker Hughes

Chevron Phillips

CESTC

Clariant

Flotek Industries

Croda

Innospec

Kemira

Huntsman

CNPC

CNOOC

The global Oilfield Production & Delivery Products market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Oilfield Production & Delivery Products volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Oilfield Production & Delivery Products market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Flocculant

Corrosion and scale inhibitors

Biocides

Demulsifiers

Thickener

Segment by Application

Oil and Gas

Shale Gas

Some Major Points from Table of content:

Executive Summary

1 Oilfield Production & Delivery Products Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Oilfield Production & Delivery Products

1.2 Oilfield Production & Delivery Products Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Oilfield Production & Delivery Products Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Flocculant

1.2.3 Corrosion and scale inhibitors

1.2.4 Biocides

1.2.5 Demulsifiers

1.2.6 Thickener

1.3 Oilfield Production & Delivery Products Segment by Application

1.3.1 Oilfield Production & Delivery Products Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Oil and Gas

1.3.3 Shale Gas

1.4 Global Oilfield Production & Delivery Products Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Oilfield Production & Delivery Products Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Oilfield Production & Delivery Products Market Size

1.5.1 Global Oilfield Production & Delivery Products Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Oilfield Production & Delivery Products Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Oilfield Production & Delivery Products Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Oilfield Production & Delivery Products Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Oilfield Production & Delivery Products Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Oilfield Production & Delivery Products Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Oilfield Production & Delivery Products Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Oilfield Production & Delivery Products Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Oilfield Production & Delivery Products Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Oilfield Production & Delivery Products Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Oilfield Production & Delivery Products Business

7.1 Schlumberger

7.1.1 Schlumberger Oilfield Production & Delivery Products Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Oilfield Production & Delivery Products Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Schlumberger Oilfield Production & Delivery Products Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Halliburton

7.2.1 Halliburton Oilfield Production & Delivery Products Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Oilfield Production & Delivery Products Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Halliburton Oilfield Production & Delivery Products Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Dow

7.3.1 Dow Oilfield Production & Delivery Products Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Oilfield Production & Delivery Products Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Dow Oilfield Production & Delivery Products Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Nalco Champion

7.4.1 Nalco Champion Oilfield Production & Delivery Products Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Oilfield Production & Delivery Products Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Nalco Champion Oilfield Production & Delivery Products Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 BASF

7.5.1 BASF Oilfield Production & Delivery Products Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Oilfield Production & Delivery Products Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 BASF Oilfield Production & Delivery Products Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Baker Hughes

7.6.1 Baker Hughes Oilfield Production & Delivery Products Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Oilfield Production & Delivery Products Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Baker Hughes Oilfield Production & Delivery Products Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Chevron Phillips

7.7.1 Chevron Phillips Oilfield Production & Delivery Products Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Oilfield Production & Delivery Products Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Chevron Phillips Oilfield Production & Delivery Products Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 CESTC

7.8.1 CESTC Oilfield Production & Delivery Products Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Oilfield Production & Delivery Products Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 CESTC Oilfield Production & Delivery Products Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Clariant

7.9.1 Clariant Oilfield Production & Delivery Products Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Oilfield Production & Delivery Products Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Clariant Oilfield Production & Delivery Products Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Flotek Industries

7.10.1 Flotek Industries Oilfield Production & Delivery Products Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Oilfield Production & Delivery Products Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Flotek Industries Oilfield Production & Delivery Products Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Croda

7.12 Innospec

7.13 Kemira

7.14 Huntsman

7.15 CNPC

7.16 CNOOC

Continued….

