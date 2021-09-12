Pet Food Packaging Market Business Revenue, Future Scope, Market Trends, Key Players And Forecast To 2023

Summary

North America Pet Food Packaging market Growth, Trends, Analysis, Future Scope, Size by Packaging Material (Paper & paperboard, plastic, others), Product (Bags, Metal cans, Boxes & cartons, others), Food Type (Pet snacks, small pet food, pet treats, cat litter, others), Animal Type, and Region – Forecast To 2023

Pet Food Packaging Market Synopsis

Pet food packaging is the type of packaging essentially used for wrapping or enclosing food items produced specifically for animals (pets). The packaging of such product is available in rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible options.

Increasing adoption of pets, innovation in packaging, and increasing disposable income of pet owners are main factors driving the pet food packaging market. The market is hindered by stringent pet food regulations.

The pet food packaging market is estimated to witness 5.26% CAGR during the forecast period. In 2016, the market was led by the U.S. with 82.65% share.

Request Free Sample Copy @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5951

North America is observing an increasing rate of pet adoption. With the mushrooming of animal shelters and growing humanization, these numbers are expected to go higher. The growing adoption of pets has a positive impact on the pet food industry and the parallel packaging industry. With rising awareness about pet homelessness and pet euthanization in households, there is a rapid change in the pet adoption rate. Critical efforts and support from municipal governments, who have the responsibility to support community animals by funding local services and facilities, along with guidelines and initiatives taken by organizations, such as APPA and AVMA, have proved to be the major factors responsible for the growing adoption of pets.

Key Players

The prominent players in the North America pet food packaging market include Sonoco Products Company, Bemis Company, Inc., Amcor Limited, Mondi Group, Winpak Ltd., Ampac Packaging, Llc, Huhtamäki Oyj, Sealed Air Corporation, Ardagh Group SA, Berry Global Group Inc., Mars Petcare Inc., Nestlé Purina PetCare, Diamond Pet Foods, Hill’s Pet Nutrition, Inc., and Blue Buffalo Co., Ltd.

North America Pet Food Packaging Market: Segmental Analysis

The North America Pet Food Packaging Market has been segmented based on packaging material, product, food type, animal type, and country. On the basis of packaging material, the market has been segmented into paper & paperboard, plastic, and others. Plastic packaging leads the market in North America. It is one of the most widely used materials used for packaging across various end-use industries. Plastic in the form of PVC, HDPE, PET, and others is used extensively in the pet food packaging market. The material offers high barrier, cost-efficient, temperature resistance, and durable packaging options. On the basis of product, the market has been segmented into bags, metal cans, boxes, & cartons, and others. The bag segment accounted for 39.03% market share in the North America pet food packaging market in 2016.

On the basis of animal type, the market has been segmented into dog, cat, fish, and others. Dog segment is holding largest market share due to more preference for dogs during pet adoption. Factors such as growing pet adoption and the increase in spending by pet owners on pet food products fueling the dog food packaging market.

On the basis of food type, the market has been segmented into pet snacks, small pet food, pet treats, and cat litter. Pet snacks accounted for the largest share in the market of North America. Majority of pet owners and pet lovers are concerned about proper nutrition their pets deserve. It is because of this reason the segment has witnessed growth in previous years, and similar results are expected in the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the North America pet food packaging market has been divided into countries such as the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. The U.S. is the largest market for pet food packaging in North America. The country has seen increasing pet adoption followed by mushrooming of various care centers, and adoption units. Furthermore, there is a concentration of various pet food manufacturing companies, along with parallel packaging companies. The market in North America is estimated to witness 5.34% CAGR during the forecast period. According to the APPA survey 2014-2016, the U.S. recorded 124.6 million households, out of which, 79.7 million households have registered with pets, which is 65% of the total household.

Canada has witnessed increasing disposable income among pet owners. Due to the growing awareness regarding animal cruelty and euthanization, there is seen a changing pattern in pet adoption. This is expected to drive the market for pet food packaging in the country.

The report for North America pet food packaging market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and countries.

Table Of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.3 List Of Assumptions

2.4 Market Structure

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

3.5 Forecast Model 17

Continues……

For Related Report, Click @ https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/food-packaging-market-2019-global-size-share-research-analysis-growth-factors-business-strategy-top-leaders-upcoming-opportunities-and-regional-forecast-2023-2019-02-08

About Market Research Future

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact

Market Research Future

Phone: +1646 845 9312