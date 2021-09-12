Poultry Diagnostic Testing Market Outlook, Key Trends, Demand and Forecast to 2027 – IDEXX Laboratories, Inc., QIAGEN N.V.

Poultry Diagnostic Testing Market: Overview

“Poultry” is defined as livestock that are chickens, turkeys, ducks, waterfowl and other birds raised in the farm, excluding pigeons and doves. Diagnostic testing may incorporate ELISA Test, PCR Test other diagnostic tests. Currently different serological tests are also available in the laboratories such as agglutination test, agar gel precipitation, HI (Haemagglutination Inhibition) test, ELISA, immunodot and seroneutralization. Serologic testing is a critical apparatus utilized as a part of the poultry industry for diagnostic testing and monitoring of livestock birds. Diagnosing testing of various bird infections include taking tissue from the livestock birds affected organs, preservation of the tissue, and distinguishing the infection by minute examination, which most labs are prepared to do. In any case, if a conclusive determination can’t be achieved, fresh solidified tissue from the infected birds are taken and sent to the research facility for additionally testing. Two infections or bird disease mainly, Marek’s disease and avian reticuloendotheliosis are profoundly infectious and can cause tumor like diseases (cancer), generation losses of chickens and death of livestock animals. Marek’s disease typically influences youthful grown-up chickens, while reticuloendotheliosis contaminates chickens and additionally other poultry—turkeys, ducks, geese and quail.

Poultry Diagnostic Testing Market: Drivers and Restraints

The development of the market during the forecast period is predominantly determined by the expansion in the avian diseases such as bird flu outbreak and zoonotic diseases, expanding reception of vaccinations, demonstrative observing of livestock birds for the nearness of infected pathogens and the rising end-user concerns with respect to food safety. In any case, increased cost of production, lack of poultry care awareness, and trade disagreements such as import prohibitions are predictable to confine the global market growth. Furthermore, newly vaccines have been made against the Marek’s disease namely CVRM2, which effectively protects chickens. Improvement in the testing procedures coupled with targeted sample collections, diagnosis, clinical interpretation and enhanced laboratory quality control may drive further growth in the poultry diagnostic market. General growth for diagnostic testing can be ascribed to the wide utilization of ELISA tests for preparatory screening of all avian sicknesses combined with their high affectability, specificity, and cost effective nature. Poultry diagnostic tests are the most favored for quick and precise outcomes. The infection sort is additionally anticipated that would enlist the quickest development in the poultry diagnostics market during the forecast period. This is because of the current surge in avian flu flare-ups in nations like the U.S., Canada, and China. This has prompted the appropriation of different test units to distinguish the difference between various pathogens and infectious diseases. However nonappearance of conclusive diagnostic testing, adverse reactions and restricted adequacy of the poultry medications in the market may hamper the overall growth & development of the poultry diagnostic testing market over the forecast period. Also, high poultry production costs and lack of animal health awareness in emerging markets may act as a restraint to the overall growth in developing countries.

Poultry Diagnostic Testing Market: Segmentation

By Test Type

ELISA Test

PCR Test

Other Diagnostic Tests Complement Fixation test Immuno-flourescent antibody test (IFAT) Indirect hemagglutination test (IHA) Direct Agglutinition Test



By Disease Type

Avian Salmonellosis

Visceral leishmaniasis or Kala-azar

Avian Influenza

Newcastle Disease

Avian Mycoplasmosis

Avian Pasteurellosis

Infectious Bronchitis

Infectious Bursal Disease

Avian Encephalomyelitis

Avian Reovirus

Chicken Anemia

Others

Poultry Diagnostic Testing Market: Region – wise Outlook

Globally the poultry diagnostic testing market is segmented into seven key regions: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and Middle East and Africa (MEA). North America and Western Europe are expected to be the leading markets in the global poultry diagnostic testing market. Multiple diagnostic options among the increasing livestock population, are additionally considered vital drivers for this market. Public awareness via animal health research and development (R&D) companies, government associations and veterinary drug manufacturers, medical campaigns and simply available diagnostic tests are relied upon to lift interest for poultry diagnostic testing procedures in these areas. Asia-Pacific and Latin American region is expected to witness a substantial growth during the forecast period. Growth and expansion of diagnosing testing in this region can be attributed to the large livestock population in this region, growing demand of poultry-derived food products, increasing awareness about serological testing, target sample testing methods or systematic tissue collection procedures, and growing per capita animal health expenditure, especially in India and China. Rising eruption due to bird flu, influenza and other viral infections among the birds (especially chicken) in this region is aiding market growth during the forecast period. Also, developing economies specifically Brazil and China, offer noteworthy growth opportunities for domestic and international companies or laboratories in the poultry diagnostics testing market due to their huge export-import business in poultry industry.

Poultry Diagnostic Testing Market: Participants