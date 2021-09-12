Power Supply Isolation Equipment Market Revenue and Value Chain 2018 – 2028

Power Supply Isolation Equipment: Introduction

Power supply isolation equipment facilitates magnetic or electrical separation between two electrical circuits. Power supply isolation equipment is often utilized to separate two different sections of a power supply source. The procedure offers a barrier that prevents the passing of dangerous levels of voltages in the event of component failure or fault. This barrier provided by the power supply isolation equipment ensures the safety of the electrical equipment by preventing fire hazards and electric shocks. The ground loops are broken by the power supply isolation equipment, which in turn, eliminates noise in the electrical circuitry.

Power Supply Isolation Equipment: Market Dynamics

The ever-rising adoption of automation-enabling electrical circuit components, along with the increasing adoption of house-hold appliances are the major factors driving the growth of the global power supply isolation equipment market. Power supply isolation equipment protects the user from dangerous voltage surges and the consequent electric shocks. The safety features offered by the power supply isolation equipment is another factor that is expected to continue driving the global power supply isolation equipment market during the forecast period. The eradication of voltage level shifting, and the minimization of fire hazard probability, drives the global power supply isolation equipment market. Power supply isolation equipment provides galvanic isolation, in which two isolated electrical circuits gain the ability to communicate without any direct conduction. The prevention of ground loops also drives the global power supply isolation equipment. Power supply isolation equipment protects the electrical equipment from line-level events, such as lightning strikes and voltage surges, which is expected to drive the adoption rate in the global power supply isolation equipment market during the forecast period. The ever-rising advancements in the semiconductor industry are also anticipated to offer a platform for the global power supply isolation equipment market to grow on.

Power Supply Isolation Equipment: Market Segmentation

By power supply isolation medium, the global power supply isolation equipment market can be segmented into the following,

Physical Power Supply Isolation Insulation Media Dielectric Media Air Gap Other Non-conductive Paths

Magnetic Coupling Transformers

Opto-couplers Light-emitting and Light-receiving Semiconductors Optical Fibers



With regards to the end user, the global power supply isolation equipment market can be segmented into the following,

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Currently, the industrial end user category holds the largest market share of the global power supply isolation equipment market. However, the residential end user category is estimated to register the highest growth rate in the global power supply isolation equipment market during the forecast period.

Power Supply Isolation Equipment: Regional Market Outlook

The power supply isolation equipment market in the SEA and others of APAC region is expected to register the most attractive growth rate in the global power supply isolation equipment market. The increasing digitalization in various industrial verticals in economies, such as Australia, New Zealand and India, is expected to enable SEA and others of APAC region register a high growth rate during the forecast period. Currently, the power supply isolation equipment market in the North America region holds the largest market share of the global power supply isolation equipment market. However, the power supply isolation equipment market in Western Europe is expected to hold the largest market share by the end of the forecast period. The benefits of incorporating power supply isolation equipment, such as elimination of fire hazards, electrical shocks and voltage surges, drive the market in Western Europe.

Power Supply Isolation Equipment: Key Market Players

The key players in the global power supply isolation equipment market include Infineon Technologies AG; Vishay Intertechnology; STMicroelectronics; ON Semiconductor; Texas Instruments Incorporated; Analog Devices, Inc.; NXP Semiconductors; Microchip Technology Inc.; Toshiba Corporation; and Maxim Integrated, among other market players. Infineon Technologies AG is estimated to hold the largest market share of the global power supply isolation equipment market. Vishay Intertechnology is expected to hold the second largest market share in the global power supply isolation equipment market.

