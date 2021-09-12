Power Transmission Component Market Predicted to Grow at a CAGR Of 6.55% During 2018 to 2023

Global power transmission component market is expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period owing to rapid urbanization and commercialization across the developing regions which would lead to favourable growth in power transmission component market. The global power transmission component market is expected to grow at 6.55 % CAGR during 2018 to 2023. Transmission component refers to the products that are used in systems with moving parts from a power generating site such as a power plant to an electrical substation. Power transmission components are designed to render long-term savings by providing uninterrupted power supply. The power transmission component market would experience growth subject to the ongoing refurbishment and retrofitting of existing grid infrastructure across the globe.

The global power transmission component market is projected to grow at a high rate during the forecast period, mainly due to the expansion of smart grid networks and refurbishment of existing grid infrastructure. According to International energy Agency (IEA), US would need to invest USD 2.1 trillion by 2035 to modernize the grid infrastructure, including 579 GW of new generating capacity, and extensive refurbishment of transmission network. Similarly, India established National Smart Grid mission which would lead to huge investments in smart grid infrastructure in India. These initiatives would in turn boost the growth of power transmission component market.

Get Free Sample Copy of “Power Transmission Component Market 2019 Report” at: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/7251

Power Transmission Component Market Prominent Players:

ABB (Switzerland),

Siemens (Germany),

Schneider (France),

Emerson (US),

General Electric (US),

Eaton (Ireland),

Crompton Greaves (India),

Toshiba (Japan),

Sterlite (India),

Hitachi (Japan)

Power Transmission Component Market Segments Analysis:

The power transmission component market has been segmented based on component, voltage, current level, and region.

Global Power Transmission Component Market, By Component

Transformer

Circuit Breaker

Isolator

Insulator

Arrestor

Transmission line

Transmission Tower

Global Power Transmission Component Market, By Voltage

132 kV

220 kV

440 kV

660 kV

>764 kV

Global Power Transmission Component Market, By Current Level

HVAC

HVDC

Global Power Transmission Component Market, By Regions

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Middle East & Africa

South America

Regional Outlook:

North America held the largest market share of the global power transmission component market in 2017. It is estimated that Asia-Pacific region would be the fastest growing market during the forecast period, mainly due to the rising investment in smart grids and investment in refurbishment of existing grid infrastructure.

Table Of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.3 Market Structure

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Primary Research

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Market Size Estimation

3.4 Forecast Model

3.5 List Of Assumptions

3.6 Limitations Of The Study

4 Market Insights

Continued….

List Of Tables

Table 1 Global Power Transmission Component Market, By Region, 2016-2023 (USD Million)

Table 2 North America Power Transmission Component Market, By Country, 2016-2023 (USD Million)

Table 3 Europe Power Transmission Component Market, By Country, 2016-2023 (USD Million)

Table 4 Asia-Pacific Power Transmission Component Market, By Country, 2016-2023 (USD Million)

Table 5 Middle East & Africa Power Transmission Component Market, By Country, 2016-2023 (USD Million)

Continue…

List Of Figures

Figure 1 Research Process Of MRFR

Figure 2 Top Down & Bottom Up Approach

Figure 3 Market Dynamics

Figure 4 Impact Analysis: Market Drivers

Figure 5 Impact Analysis: Market Restraints

Figure 6 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Figure 7 Value Chain Analysis

Figure 8 Global Power Transmission Component Market Share, By Component, 2017 (%)

Figure 9 Global Power Transmission Component Market, By Component, 2018-2023 (USD Million)

Continued…

Browse Complete Report at: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/power-transmission-component-market-7251

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]