Pumpkin Seed Protein Market to Witness a Healthy Growth during 2018 – 2028

Market Outlook for Pumpkin Seed Protein Market:

Pumpkin seeds are rich in their nutritional profile and contain various essential elements and amino acids. They are high in manganese, phosphorous, copper, magnesium, zinc, protein and iron. The extraction of pumpkin seed protein is done by grinding the pumpkin seeds into a fine flour and extracting proteins by chemical method. Pumpkin seed flour alone contains 50-70% of protein which qualifies for being used as pumpkin seed protein directly. Pumpkin seed protein has a wide range of culinary applications, especially in fortified food products. Pumpkin seed protein is available in the powder form and has a nutty and appealing flavor. They are becoming a popular name in the sports nutrition industry. Taglines such as vegan, non-GMO, gluten-free and allergen-free are the major marketing tools used by the Pumpkin seed protein suppliers.

Request For Report Sample @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-8038

Pumpkin seed protein are sprouting in beverages and fortified snacks

The foundation of pumpkin seed protein is laid by the health consciousness trend amongst consumers, especially in the developed regions. The pumpkin seed protein market encompasses multiple brackets in the demo graph such as sports, vegans, senior citizens and clinically malnourished. Consequently, three major trends buttress the growth of the pumpkin seed protein market- body contouring amongst the youngsters, amongst adults- the need to maintain a healthy weight and amongst older seniors- the desire to stay physically fit through their advancing years. Interestingly, the trend in the pumpkin seed protein is moving away from the sports nutrition industry and magnates more towards general consumers, as long as it is backed by credible science. In terms of competition, the market is saturated with whey and soy proteins, beans and legumes and other seeds as chia and sunflower. With this regard, pumpkin seed protein is paired with whole grains such as oats and brown rice, legumes, nuts, and other seeds, etc. A major advantage that pumpkin seeds reveal over other sources is their nutty flavor as the flavor is the most important and sought-after feature consumers look for on protein food labels. One of the strategies adopted by pumpkin seed protein market participants is the customization of end-use products to suit consumer health problems, as personalization is taking over the fitness industry. In research and development vertical, delivery forms of pumpkin seed protein are driving the innovation. On-the-go product formats are becoming popular due to demand for convenient and packaged snacks for hiking and trekking activities and such product development in these formats could be expected in the pumpkin seed protein market over the forecast period. On the other hand, pumpkin seed protein is relatively expensive as compared to pea, soy, and whey proteins and are affordable to only high-end consumers. Also, the pumpkin seed protein market has not yet tapped amongst the female end users. Females have displayed résistance to using pumpkin seed protein and other protein products, due to the myth that these products give rise to a muscly body and causes them to lose their feminine appearance.

Global Pumpkin Seed Protein Market: Segmentation:

On the basis of source, the pumpkin seed protein market is segmented as-

Organic

Conventional

On the basis of nature, the pumpkin seed protein market is segmented as-

Raw

Roasted

Request For Report Table of Content (TOC): https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-8038

On the basis of end use, the pumpkin seed protein market is segmented as-

Beverages

Bakery

Dairy

Sports Nutrition

Ready-to-eat meals

Savory snacks

Nutrition bars

Breakfast cereals

Global Pumpkin Seed Protein Market: Examples of some of the market participants in the global pumpkin seed protein market identified across the value chain include AIDP Inc., Bioriginal Food & Science Corporation, Jarrow Formulas, Inc., Bio Planète Ölmühle Moog GmbH, BI Nutraceuticals, Seed Oil Company, Organic Friends & Sports Gmbh, The Green Labs LLC, Omega Nutrition USA Inc. and W. Kündig & Cie AG amongst others.