Real Time Payment Market Revenue Growth Predicted by 2019-2023

The report on the Global Real Time Payment Market covers historical market trends, current market dynamics, market valuation by segmentation as well as region, country-level analysis for every segment, key player’s market share analysis, competitive landscape and supply chain analysis.

Market Synopsis:

The Global Real Time Payment Market was valued at USD 5.12 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 23.57 billion by the end of the forecast period with a CAGR of 29.7%.

Digitization has played a major role in the adoption of real -time and online payment system by individuals. Real-time payments have become a part of routine for enterprises/individuals as it makes online transactions convienent. Moreover, increased popularity for online shopping among individuals has further increased the need for secure, fast and enhanced payment solutions to offer smooth flow of transactions. Promoting cashless transactions for payments of smaller denomination has risen the need for quick and enhanced payment platforms which are relatively secure. The major driver fueling the growth of real-time payment payment is the increased usage of card payments by individuals for transactions. However, security concerns regarding online payments is still refraining the growth of real-time payment payment market.

One of the leading companies ACI Worldwide, in august 2019 partnered with SPAN Enterprises to enhance online payments and upgrade the uiser experiecne of customer in various industries such as transportation industry. Another major financial organization, Fiserv acquired Elan Financial Services in September 2019. The acquisition is expected to enable Fiserv to enhance its presence then field of debit card processing, and mobile and digital payments. In June 2019, PayPal acquired Simility aiming to expand its fraud prevention and risk management portfolio.

Segmentation:

The Global Real Time Payment Market is segmented into solution, service, deployment, verticals, and region.

By solution, the market is segmented into payment gateway, payment processing, payment security, fraud management, and others.

By services, the market is segmented into professional services, and managed services.

By deployment, the market is segmented into on-premise, and cloud.

By verticals, the market is segmented into BFSI, IT & telecommunication, retail, government, energy & utilities, and others.

By region, the real time payment market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the world.

Regional analysis:

The global Real Time Payment Market is estimated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period from 2019 to 2023. The geographical analysis of real time payment market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world (including the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America).

North America is the largest market for real-time payment. It has generated highest revenue in 2017 and is estimated to highest market value during the forecast period. The growth of North American region is attributed to increased adoption of digital payments by customers in the countries including the US, and Canada. US has generated highest revenue in 2017 and is projected to grow with fastest CAGR during forecast period 2019–2023. It is followed by Canada and Mexico.

Europe is the second largest market for real-time payment. It is technically advanced region and has established infrastructure. The UK has generated highest revenue in 2017 and is projected to grow with a highest CAGR during forecast period 2019–2023. Technical advancements in the provision of secure payment has fueled the growth of real-time payment market in these countries.

Key Players:

The key players in the real time payment market are identified across all the major regions based on their country of origin, presence across different regions, recent key developments, product diversification, and industry expertise. Some of them are— ACI Worldwide Inc (US), Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (US), Fiserv Inc (US), Paypal Holdings Inc (US), Wirecard AG (Germany), Mastercard Inc (US), Worldline SA (France), Temenos AG (Switzerland), Visa Inc Class A (US), and Apple Inc (US). These players contribute a major proportion towards market growth.

Apart from the top key players, the other players contribute nearly 30–35 % in the real time payment market. These include Ant Financial Services Group (China), Global Payments Inc (US), Capgemini SE (France), Icon Solutions Ltd (India), REPAY (US), IntegraPay (US), Obopay (US), Ripple Labs Inc (US), ACE Software Solutions Inc (US), Finastra (UK), Nets A/S (Denmark), Financial Software & Systems Pvt. Ltd (India), Intelligent Payments Group Ltd (UK), Montran (US), and others.

