Satellite Bus Industry by Application (Communication, Surveillance & Security, Earth Observation & Meteorology) Global Market Size Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025
Global Satellite Bus Industry was valued at USD 10.4 Billion in the year 2017. Global Satellite Bus Industry is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2018 to reach USD 17.09 Billion by the year 2025. North America region holds the highest Industry share in 2017 and Asia-Pacific Industry is considered as the fastest growing Industry in the forecasted period. At a country level, the U.S. is projected to grow strongly in the coming years.
Major market players in Satellite Bus Industry are Lockheed Martin Corporation, Airbus S.A.S., Boeing, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Thales Group, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Orbital ATK Inc, Sierra Nevada Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., China Academy of Space Technology, Ball Corporation, Maxar Technologies Ltd. (MDA), and other 12 conpanies brief information is provide in research report. Similarly, growth strategies such as acquisition, merger, and expansion of the distribution network were few techniques adopted by most of Tier 1 and Tier 2 manufacturers in recent years.
SWOT Analysis of Satellite Bus Industry:
Strength:
Deployment of satellites as an increase in space investigation missions
Weakness:
Repair system and maintenance in space
Opportunities:
Implementation of technology in Satellite Bus
Threats:
Government Regulations and norms.
Satellite Bus Industry Segmentation:
By Size
• Small (1-500kg)
• Medium (501-2,500kg)
• Large (Above 2,500kg)
By Application
• Communication
• Surveillance & Security
• Earth Observation & Meteorology
• Scientific Research & Exploration
• Mapping & Navigation
• Others
By Subsystem
• Flight Software
• Attitude Control System
• Electric Power System
• Structures & Mechanisms
• Thermal Control
• Telemetry Tracking and Command (TT&C)
• Propulsion
By Region
North America
• USA
• Canada
Europe
• Germany
• U.K.
• France
• Italy
• Rest of Europe
APAC
• China
• India
• Japan
• Rest of Asia-Pacific
RoW
• Latin America
• Middle East & Africa
Table of Content:
Global “Global Satellite Bus Market” Research Report 2019-2024
Chapter 1: Industry Overview
Chapter 2: Satellite Bus Market International Market Analysis
Chapter 3: Environment Analysis of Satellite Bus Market
Chapter 4: Analysis of Revenue by Classifications
Chapter 5: Analysis of Revenue by Regions and Applications
Chapter 6: Analysis of Satellite Bus Market Revenue Market Status.
Chapter 7: Analysis of Satellite Bus Market Industry Key Vendors
Chapter 8: Sales Price and Gross Margin Analysis
Chapter 9: Marketing Trader or Distributor Analysis of Satellite Bus Market
Chapter 10: Development Trend of Satellite Bus Market Industry 2019-2024
Chapter 11: Industry Chain Suppliers of Satellite Bus Market with Contact Information
Chapter 12: New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis of Satellite Bus Market
Chapter 13: Conclusion of the Global Satellite Bus Market Research Report