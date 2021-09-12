Satellite Simulator Market with Current Trends Analysis, 2018 – 2028

Satellite Simulator Market: Introduction

The use of satellites is considerably expensive, and to combat the high satellite link usage expenditure, IP-based satellite networkers use satellite simulators. Satellite simulator units provide a platform for network and application design, before the application is established across various live satellite links. These units offer a controlled network ambience, which minimizes the environmental issue presented by a typical satellite communication network. These issues include satellite latency or delay, packet loss, and restricted Quality of Service (QoS). Network connected devices, such as multiplexers, routers, data cryptos and codecs showcase considerable benefits when tested within a satellite simulator-controlled environment.

Satellite simulators enable easy and thorough analysis of network related complex scenarios starting from attenuation loss calculations for earth-bound receivers to mobility factors. Users can test satellite orbits and new protocols in order to evaluate the resultant performance affecting Signal-to-noise Ratio (SNR), packet loss, bit error rate, reachability, jitter, and round trip time, among other measures.

Currently, manufacturers are marketing satellite simulators that are operating system independent. This enables users restrict to a particular operating system to employ such units. Manufacturers are also offering satellite simulators with features molded according to the requirements and specifications of their clients.

Satellite Simulator Market: Drivers and Opportunities

Satellite simulators offer Internet Protocol (IP) connectivity for IP-based satellite network simulation. This feature is expected to be the primary driver of the global satellite simulator market. Growth in the aviation and aeronautical engineering sectors is expected to play a major role in the growth of the satellite simulator market. Satellite simulators primarily aim to validate Guidance, Navigation and Control Systems (GNC Systems) and the on-board software in satellites. Low installation and maintenance costs is also a factor projected to drive the growth of the global satellite simulator market during the forecast period.

Manufacturers are focused on upgrading their satellite simulator solutions and integrating the capability of simulating actuators and sensors, intra-satellite communication protocols, spacecraft dynamics, environmental disturbances, solar illumination conditions, and lunar and solar blinding. This opportunity is expected to enable small- and medium-sized satellite simulator market players to grow steadily during the forecast period.

Satellite Simulator Market: Segmentation

On the basis of network issue, the global satellite simulator market can be segmented into the following:

Congestion

Bandwidth Limitation

High Jitter

High Latency

Queuing

Bit Errors

Quality of Service

Packet Loss

On the basis of application, the global satellite simulator market can be segmented into the following:

Military

Safety and Security

Aviation and Aeronautical

Aerospace

Others

Currently, the aerospace applications holds significant share of the global satellite simulator market. However, the ever-rising upgrades in aviation and aeronautical science, safety and security applications, and military technologies are expected to enable the sub-segments register a higher growth than the aerospace applications segment in the global satellite simulator market during the forecast period.

Satellite Simulator Market: Regional Outlook

The market in North America holds significant share of the global satellite simulator market among all the regions, and is expected to grow at a steady rate during the forecast period. The growth of satellite simulator market in North America may be attributed to the ever-rising telecom automation trend in the civilian and military transport sectors. Increasing disposable income in the commercial aviation domain is also projected to play a major role in driving the growth of the market. With advancements in space research, Southeast Asian economies and other economies in the Asia Pacific region are projected to record a considerable growth in the global satellite simulator market. The market in Europe is also estimated to witness steady growth during the forecast period. Advancements in the aviation industry in the Middle East and Africa region are expected to drive growth of the satellite simulator market in the region.

Satellite Simulator Market: Key Players

Some of the major players operating in the global satellite simulator market include, CAST Navigation, LLC; IFEN; RACELOGIC; ROHDE&SCHWARZ; Spectracom Corp.; Spirent Federal; Tampa Microwave; TERMA; Keysight Technologies; Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc.; and Atlantic Microwave Ltd; among others.