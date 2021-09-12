Statistical Analytics Market – Challenges, Key Vendors, Drivers, Trends and Forecast to 2023

Statistical Analytics Market Highlights:

On the basis of regional analysis the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. North America region is generating highest market share in the statistical analytics market owing to better network infrastructure, digitization and higher technology implementation.

Digitization in North America is mainly due to the invention of advanced technology and economies benefitting from it. North America region is leading due to presence of major players from the region in the Statistical Analytics Market. The implementation of statistical analytics solution by both small and medium enterprises is increasing rapidly, especially one into retail sector.

The statistical analytics is gaining demand as organization seek to improve their business growth by shifting from on-premise to cloud based. The initial low cost, saving amount spent on infrastructure, automatic software upgrading and seamless integration is driving the market of cloud based statistical analytics market.

Major Key Players:

SAP SE (Germany)

SAS Institute (U.S.)

Oracle Corporation (U.S.)

International Business Machine (U.S.)

Tibco Software Inc. (U.S.)

Qlik Software (U.S.)

Alteryx (U.S.)

Statacorp (U.S.)

Plug & Score (U.S.)

Lumina Decision Systems (U.S.)

Regional Analysis:

North America region account for highest market share in statistical analytics market owing to presence of major players in the region and adoption of statistical analytics solution by small and big enterprises. Countries such as US and Canada contributes large amount of revenue in the statistical analytics market in the region.

Asia‐Pacific region is expected to be growing at the highest CAGR.Enterprises in the region are investing huge in statistical analytical tools to improve business efficiency and productivity and growing e-commerce company in the region is boosting the market in the region.

Intended Audience:

Investors and consultants

System Integrators

Government Organizations

Research/Consultancy firms

Technology solution providers

IT Solution Providers

Segments:

Statistical Analytics Market By Components:

Solution

Data Mining

Predictive Analytics

Visual Analytics

Forecasting & Econometrics

Statistical Analytics

Others

Service:

Professional Service

Support And Maintenance Services

Customer analytics Market by Deployment:

Cloud

On-Premise

Table of Contents

1 Market Introduction

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Scope of Study

1.2.1 Research Objective

1.2.2 Assumptions

1.2.3 Limitations

1.3 Market Structure

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Type

2.2 Primary Research

2.3 Secondary Research

2.4 Forecast Model

2.4.1 Market Data Collection, Analysis & Forecast

2.4.2 Market Size Estimation

Continued…

List of Tables

Table 1 Statistical Analytics Market, By Solution

Table 2 Statistical Analytics Market, By Service

Table 3 Statistical Analytics Market, By Deployment

Continued…

List of Figures

Figure 1 Research Type

Figure 2 Statistical Analytics Market: By Solution (%)

Figure 3 Statistical Analytics Market: By Service (%)

Continued…

