Time-of-flight Image Sensors Market 2019 | Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2024

Time-of-flight (ToF) sensor is part of the 3D ToF image sensor family. The device combines ToF sensing with an optimally-designed analog-to-digital converter (ADC) and a versatile, programmable timing generator (TG).

The built-in TG controls the reset, modulation, readout, and digitization sequence. The programmability of the TG offers flexibility to optimize for various depth-sensing performance.

According to this study, over the next five years the Time-of-flight Image Sensors market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Time-of-flight Image Sensors business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Time-of-flight Image Sensors market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Texas Instruments

STMicroelectronics

PMD Technologies

Infineon

PrimeSense (Apple)

MESA (Heptagon)

Melexis

ifm Electronic

Canesta (Microsoft)

Espros Photonics

TriDiCam

This study considers the Time-of-flight Image Sensors value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segment

tation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Half-QQVGA ToF Image Sensor

QVGA ToF Image Sensor

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Entertainment

Automobile

Others

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global Time-of-flight Image Sensors market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Time-of-flight Image Sensors market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Time-of-flight Image Sensors players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Time-of-flight Image Sensors with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Time-of-flight Image Sensors submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

