Work Order Management Systems Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2023

Among deployment types, the cloud deployment type is expected to gain more traction during the forecast period, as it offers the agility of on-demand resource deployment and consumption. Organizations prefer the cloud deployment type, as it delivers ease of access along with reduced capital and operational expenses.

The Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The growing focus on reducing operational costs and streamline service delivery is expected to drive the adoption of cloud-based work order management solution and services among SMEs.

The manufacturing industry vertical is expected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period, while the telecom and IT industry vertical would provide growth opportunities for vendors of work order management systems during the forecast period.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Work Order Management Systems.

This report studies the Work Order Management Systems market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Work Order Management Systems market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

IBM

Microsoft

Oracle

SAP SE

IFS

ClickSoftware Technologies

Astea International

Jones Lang LaSalle

Infor

Verizon

ServiceMax

ServicePower

Sockeye Technologies

Loc8

Innovapptive

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

On-Premise

Cloud-Based

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

