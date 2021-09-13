2019 Long-Term LNG Contracts Review-Mozambique Signs the Biggest LNG Contract

the biggest new long-term LNG contract was signed between Mozambique LNG 1 Pte Ltd and Électricité de France on February 20, 2018. According to the contract, Mozambique LNG 1 Pte Ltd will supply 1.2 mtpa of LNG from the Mozambique to France. The contract is for a period of 15 years, from 2023 to 2038. Other key seller companies to sign contracts in the quarter include Cheniere Energy Inc and Oman LNG Llc.

Scope

– Details of long-term LNG contracts signed in Q1 2018 by country and company

– Comparison of LNG contracted capacity and share by importing countries between Q1 2018 and Q4 2017

– Comparison of LNG contracted capacity, and share by key seller and purchaser companies between Q1 2018 and Q4 2017

– Count of contracts and contracted capacity signed by key purchaser companies during 2016 to 2018.

Reasons to buy

– Obtain information available on the long-term LNG contracts globally for Q1 2018 and Q4 2017

– Identify countries and companies involved in signing of long-term LNG contracts for both the quarters

– Facilitate decision making on the basis of long-term LNG contracts data

– Keep abreast of recent long-term LNG contracts signed globally.

Table of Contents

1 Table of Contents 1

1.1 List of Tables 2

1.2 List of Figures 3

2. Q1 2018 Long-Term LNG Contracts Review 4

2.1. Biggest New Long-Term LNG Contract in Q1 2018 4

2.2. Regional Contract Briefs 4

2.3. LNG Contracted Capacity and Share Signed by Key Importing Countries in Q1 2018 vis-à-vis Q4 2017 5

2.4. LNG Contracted Capacity and Share Signed by Key Exporting Countries in Q1 2018 vis-à-vis Q4 2017 6

2.5. LNG Contracted Capacity and Share Signed by Key Purchaser Companies in Q1 2018 vis-à-vis Q4 2017 7

2.6. LNG Contracted Capacity and Share Signed by Key Seller Companies in Q1 2018 vis-à-vis Q4 2017 8

2.7. Annual Count of Contracts and Contracted Capacities by Key Purchaser Companies 9

3. Appendix 11

3.1. Abbreviations 11

3.2. Methodology 11

3.2.1. Coverage 11

3.2.2. Secondary Research 11

