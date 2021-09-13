Aircraft Battery Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Application, Demand And Forecast By 2024

Aircraft Battery Market

“Analytical Research Cognizance” has announced the addition of the “Aircraft Battery Market” by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

The aircraft battery market is anticipated to reach USD 401.74 million by 2024, with a CAGR of 7.24%, during the forecast period.

Scope of the Report

Batteries convert chemical energy directly into electrical energy. All aircraft that are currently operational incorporate an electrical system. The primary electrical system includes one or more batteries. Batteries are used during preflight to power up the electrical system and to start the auxiliary power unit.

Get Sample for Global Aircraft Battery Market Report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/enquiry-sample/381136

– The rising interest of many aircraft battery manufacturers in developing more electric aircraft, combined with the need to reduce emissions, has been driving the market, currently.

– The increase in aircraft deliveries in the military and commercial sectors, over the years, has been driving the market for aircraft battery.

– The need for better battery management systems is expected to help the market grow in the coming future.

Key Market Trends

Li-ion Batteries Segment Projected to Grow at a High Pace Due to the Adoption of More-Electric Concept

The shift toward all-electric aircraft is expected to generate demand for lithium-ion batteries in the coming years. Due to this, the use of the lithium-ion battery is likely to increase at the highest rate, when compared to other types, during the forecast period. Currently, lithium-ion batteries are being used in Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft and are also used in Airbus A380 to power its emergency lighting system. Also, Airbus initially planned to use Li-ion batteries in A-350, but following the few accidents in Boeing 787 due to Li-ion batteries, the OEM decided to use Ni-Cd batteries for A-350. Later, after considering the safety issues and other factors in detail, Airbus decided to install Li-ion batteries in A-350.

Asia-Pacific Region Currently Holds a Major Share in the Aircraft Battery Market

Asia-Pacific currently has the highest share in the aircraft battery market, due to the booming aviation industry in emerging economies, like China and India. As of January 2017, Asia-Pacific accounts for 32% of the total Airbus deliveries, worldwide. There were more than 3,400 aircraft in service, with about 100 airlines across the region, and approximately 2,400 aircraft on order with Asia-Pacific customers, for future delivery. The company delivered about 367 new planes to 50 operators across the region in 2017. Also, increasing military aircraft procurements, along with a significant increase in military expenditures of the countries to strengthen their military strength, are expected to support the growth of the region in the aircraft battery market.

Access Complete Global Aircraft Battery Industry Report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/report/aircraft-battery-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2019-2024

Competitive Landscape

The market is fragmented, and only about four companies had significant market shares in 2018. Owing to the growth of commercial aviation, along with an increase in the procurement of military aircraft, the aircraft battery market is expected to grow rapidly. The maintenance and replacement of batteries in aircraft have also increased the demand for batteries from companies, like True Blue Power and Kokam, among others. Concorde Battery Corporation held the major share, in terms of revenue, in 2017, as it provides aircraft batteries for general aviation aircraft and helicopters, commercial aircraft, and military aircraft, like CH-47, AV-8B, EA-6B, CH-53, F-117A (Stealth), F/A-18, UH-60, KC-135, and V-22, among others, to the US military.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– Report customization as per the client’s requirements

– 3 months of analyst support

Purchase this Market Research Report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/purchase/381136

Some of the Points from TOC is:

Chapter One: INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

Chapter Two: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

Chapter Three: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Chapter Four: MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

Chapter Five: MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Lead Acid Battery

5.1.2 Nickel Cadmium Battery

5.1.3 Lithium-ion Battery

5.2 Aircraft Type

5.2.1 Civil Aviation

5.2.2 Military Aviation

5.2.3 UAV

5.3 Supplier

5.3.1 Original Equipment Manufacturer

Chapter Six: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Vendor Market Share

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Tesla Industries Inc.

6.4.2 Concorde Battery Corporation

Chapter Seven: MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Trending Report:

Global (United States, European Union and China) Long-Term Acute Care Products Market Research Report 2019-2025 https://www.reuters.com/brandfeatures/venture-capital/article?id=108655

Global Procurement Analytics Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024 https://www.reuters.com/brandfeatures/venture-capital/article?id=108658

About us:

www.arcognizance.com is an initiation in this new era of “analysis @ thought.” We are on a mission to replace the conventional research programs and give way to the latest methods and information for the organizations. We have created this hub of analytical research papers where you can get an access to the latest and the best research papers coming out from some reliable and budding research houses. After the advent of “new analytics” based on the data collection facilities of big data, the face of “business research facilities” has changed drastically. With ARC our experts have created a bookshelf where you can check out the research reports that are an outcome of the progression of knowledge in various industry sectors. Alongside you can also check some research papers, market reports, and forecasts that are talking about the “out of the box” developments in the market.

Contact Us:

Matt Wilson

Manager – Global Sales

Analytical Research Cognizance

+1 (646) 434-7969, +91 90967 44448

[email protected]

http://www.arcognizance.com/