Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Application (Robot-assisted Surgery, Virtual Nursing Assistant, Administrative Workflow Assistance, Fraud Detection, Dosage Error Reduction, Clinical Trial Participant Identifier, Preliminary Diagnosis, and Others) Growth and Forecast 2024

The Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market is expected to reach a significant market share by 2025, while registering itself at a considerable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period. Artificial Intelligence has broad applications in the medical imaging industry the field of drug discovery. It carries out tasks that need human-like characteristics of perception and judgement for its application in healthcare frameworks. Advent of top-notch technology for discovery of sickness, for example, MRI scans, CT scans and picture archiving and communications (PAC) have empowered specialists to accomplish 60-70% more exact outcomes instantly. Development in clinical research and robotic personal assistants should drive artificial intelligence in healthcare market development. Developing application in the field of genomics and precision medicine will help customized medications altered to an individual patient’s need. Big data analytics applications in healthcare are developing at a considerable speed.

Application Outlook and Trend Analysis

On the basis of applications, drug discovery held more than 35% of the artificial intelligence in healthcare and is foreseen to witness a significant CAGR over the conjecture years. The industry share is ascribed to ability of artificial intelligence technology to perceive drug targets, and assume an essential part in drug discovery, design, recognizable proof and screening of molecules immediately and successfully.

Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis

The United States artificial intelligence in healthcare market accounted for a significant share in 2016 and is anticipated to grow significantly over the forecast period. Increasing adoption of top notch healthcare technologies, for example, big data analytics and supportive government activities will drive industry development. Government experts are empowering the utilization of data analytics through different activities and strategies to decrease cost and enhanced quality of healthcare services. UK is slated to drive the Europe market with target income set to exhibit tremendous growth over the forecast period.

Competitive Insights

The leading players in the market are AiCure LLC, iCarbonX, Pathway Genomics, Cyrcadia Health Inc, IBM Watson Health and Atomwise. The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and share of the overall industry.

The Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market is segmented as follows-

By Application:

Medical Imaging & Diagnosis

Drug Discovery

Therapy Planning

Hospital Workflow

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Table of Content:

Global “Global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market” Research Report 2019-2024

Chapter 1: Industry Overview

Chapter 2: Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare International and China Market Analysis

Chapter 3: Environment Analysis of Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare

Chapter 4: Analysis of Revenue by Classifications

Chapter 5: Analysis of Revenue by Regions and Applications

Chapter 6: Analysis of Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Revenue Market Status.

Chapter 7: Analysis of Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Industry Key Manufacturers

Chapter 8: Sales Price and Gross Margin Analysis

Chapter 9: Marketing Trader or Distributor Analysis of Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market

Chapter 10: Development Trend of Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Industry 2019-2024

Chapter 11: Industry Chain Suppliers of Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare with Contact Information

Chapter 12: New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis of Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare

Chapter 13: Conclusion of the Global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Research Report