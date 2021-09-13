Automotive Antenna Module Market by Type, Stage, End-User

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Automotive Antenna Module Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” new report to its research database. The report spread across 125 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

Automotive Antenna Module is an electrical component which is designed to be mounted on the vehicle refers to receive and transfer information. Typically an antenna consists of an arrangement of metallic conductors (elements), electrically connected (often through a transmission line) to the receiver or transmitter. An oscillating current of electrons forced through the antenna by a transmitter will create an oscillating magnetic field around the antenna elements, while the charge of the electrons also creates an oscillating electric field along the elements. These time-varying fields radiate away from the antenna into space as a moving transverse electromagnetic field wave. Conversely, during reception, the oscillating electric and magnetic fields of an incoming radio wave exert force on the electrons in the antenna elements, causing them to move back and forth, creating oscillating currents in the antenna.

The classification of Automotive Antenna Module includes Fin Type, Rod Type, Screen Type and Others Type. The proportion of Fin Type in 2017 is about 32%, and the proportion of Fin Type is in increase trend from 2013 to 2017.

Automotive Antenna Module is application in Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle. The most of Automotive Antenna Module is used in Passenger Vehicle, and the market share in 2017 is about 86%.

China is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 28.24% in 2017. Following China, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 23.95% in 2017.

Market competition is intense. Laird, Harada, Yokowa, Northeast Industries, Kathrein, Hirschmann, Suzhong etc. are the leader of this industry. With the development of society and the changing of consumer demand, the Automotive Antenna Module industry will be more and more popular in the future.

Global Automotive Antenna Module market size will increase to – – Million US$ by 2025, from – – Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of – -% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Automotive Antenna Module.

This report researches the worldwide Automotive Antenna Module market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Automotive Antenna Module breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Kathrein

Laird

Harada

Yokowo

Northeast Industries

Hirschmann

Suzhong

Ace Tech

Fiamm

Tuko

Inzi Controls

Shenglu

Riof

Shien

Tianye

Fin Type

Rod Type

Screen Type

Other

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central and South America, Brazil, Rest of South America, Middle East and Africa, GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa.

To analyze and research the global Automotive Antenna Module capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast; To focus on the key Automotive Antenna Module manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years. To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Automotive Antenna Module:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

