BLOCKCHAIN IN OIL & GAS MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2019 – 2025
Global Blockchain in Oil & Gas Industry
Blockchain is a distributed ledger technology that operates on peer-to-peer networks to facilitate transaction processing while reducing redundancies arising out of duplication, mismatching, and other accounting errors. The oil and gas industry has traditionally relied on paper-based transaction processing that is error-prone and bound to create inefficiencies leading to operational losses. Oil and gas companies have started adapting blockchain technology to suit their business workflow requirements in order to improve efficiency and target lower operational costs.
In 2018, the global Blockchain in Oil & Gas market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
The key players covered in this study
IBM
Accenture
SAP
Microsoft
Infosys
HCL Technologies
Ondiflo
EY
This report focuses on the global Blockchain in Oil & Gas status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Blockchain in Oil & Gas development in United States, Europe and China.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Reduce Cash Cycle Time
Increase Transaction Visibility
Reduce Overhead & Number of Cost Intermediates
Market segment by Application, split into
Oil and Gas Companies
Energy and Utilities
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Blockchain in Oil & Gas status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Blockchain in Oil & Gas development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Some Major Points from Table of content:
