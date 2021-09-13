BLOCKCHAIN IN OIL & GAS MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2019 – 2025

Global Blockchain in Oil & Gas Industry

New Study On "2019-2025 Blockchain in Oil & Gas Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast"

Blockchain is a distributed ledger technology that operates on peer-to-peer networks to facilitate transaction processing while reducing redundancies arising out of duplication, mismatching, and other accounting errors. The oil and gas industry has traditionally relied on paper-based transaction processing that is error-prone and bound to create inefficiencies leading to operational losses. Oil and gas companies have started adapting blockchain technology to suit their business workflow requirements in order to improve efficiency and target lower operational costs.

In 2018, the global Blockchain in Oil & Gas market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

IBM

Accenture

SAP

Microsoft

Infosys

HCL Technologies

Ondiflo

EY

This report focuses on the global Blockchain in Oil & Gas status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Blockchain in Oil & Gas development in United States, Europe and China.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Reduce Cash Cycle Time

Increase Transaction Visibility

Reduce Overhead & Number of Cost Intermediates

Market segment by Application, split into

Oil and Gas Companies

Energy and Utilities

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Blockchain in Oil & Gas status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Blockchain in Oil & Gas development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

