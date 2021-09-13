Cognitive Search Service Market 2019 Analysis, Growth by Top Companies, Trends by Types and Application, Forecast to 2024

Global Cognitive Search Service Market

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Cognitive Search Service market by product type, application, key companies and key regions. According to this study, over the next five years the Cognitive Search Service market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019.

Cognitive search enables knowledge discovery that is highly relevant to users’ intent by deriving contextual insights from conceptual data.

The Cognitive Search Service Market is segmented by product as follows:

Segmentation by product type:

Cloud-Based

On-Premise

Segmentation by application:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Attivio

Micro Focus

IBM

Squirro

PerkinElmer

Sinequa

BA Insight

BMC Software

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Cognitive Search Service market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Cognitive Search Service market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Cognitive Search Service players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Cognitive Search Service with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Cognitive Search Service submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Some of the Points from TOC is:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Cognitive Search Service Market Size 2013-2023

2.1.2 Cognitive Search Service Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Cognitive Search Service Segment by Type

2.2.1 Cloud-based

2.2.2 Premises-based

2.3 Cognitive Search Service Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Cognitive Search Service Market Size Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

Chapter Three: Global Cognitive Search Service by Players

3.1 Global Cognitive Search Service Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Cognitive Search Service Market Size by Players (2016-2018)

3.1.2 Global Cognitive Search Service Market Size Market Share by Players (2016-2018)

3.2 Global Cognitive Search Service Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)

Chapter Four: Cognitive Search Service by Regions

4.1 Cognitive Search Service Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Cognitive Search Service Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Cognitive Search Service Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Cognitive Search Service Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Cognitive Search Service Market Size Growth

Chapter Five: Americas

5.1 Americas Cognitive Search Service Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Cognitive Search Service Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Cognitive Search Service Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

……Continued

