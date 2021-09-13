Demand Increasing for Halal Food Industry Market Worldwide

“Halal Food Market” Report available at Analytical Research Cognizance. This report contains detailed information on clientele, applications and contact information.

The Arabic word for “permitted.” Halal is commonly seen as “Halal” which means food that is permitted under Islamic guidelines as found in the Qu’ran Most food and drinks are considered Halal unless they are clearly stated as forbidden in the Qur’an (holy book of Islam) and hadith (prophetic traditions).

The halal industry is based on a belief that Muslims should eat food and use goods such as cosmetics that are halalan toyibban , which means permissible and wholesome. In fact, the halal market is non-exclusive to Muslims, and has gained increasing acceptance among non- Muslim consumers who associate halal with ethical consumerism.

Actually, the halal industry has now expanded beyond the food sector to include pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, health products, toiletries and medical devices as well as service sector components such as logistics, marketing, print and electronic media, packaging, branding, and financing. In addition, the halal food marketplace is emerging as one of the most profitable and influential market arenas in the world food business today.

In consumption market, the global consumption value of halal food increases with the 8.14% average growth rate. East Asia and Middle East & North Africa are the mainly consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2015, these two regions occupied 56.83% of the global consumption volume in total.

Halal food has mainly three types, which include fresh products, frozen salty products, processed products and others. With large number of Islam population and economy development, the consumers will need more halal food products. So, halal food has a huge market potential in the future. Manufacturers engaged in the industry are trying to produce high purity and good taste halal food through improving technology.

The major raw materials for halal food are fresh meat, food seasoning, packing materials and other additives. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of halal food, and then impact the price of halal food. The production cost of halal food is also an important factor which could impact the price of halal food. The halal food manufacturers are trying to reduce production cost by developing production method.

According to this study, over the next five years the Halal Food market will register a 6.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1630 million by 2024, from US$ 1140 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Halal Food business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Halal Food market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Halal Food value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Fresh Products

Frozen Salty Products

Processed Products

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Restaurant

Hotel

Home

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Nestle

Cargill

Nema Food Company

Midamar

Namet Gida

Banvit Meat and Poultry

Carrefour

Isla Delice

Casino

Tesco

Halal-ash

Al Islami Foods

BRF

Unilever

Kawan Foods

QL Foods

Ramly Food Processing

China Haoyue Group

Arman Group

Hebei Kangyuan Islamic Food

Tangshan Falide Muslim Food

Allanasons Pvt

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Halal Food consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Halal Food market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Halal Food manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Halal Food with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Halal Food submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

Chapter Three: Global Halal Food by Players

Chapter Four: Halal Food by Regions

Chapter Five: Americas

Chapter Six: APAC

Chapter Seven: Europe

Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa

Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Chapter Ten: Marketing, Distributors and Customer

Chapter Eleven: Global Halal Food Market Forecast

