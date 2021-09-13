Engine Control Unit (ECU) Market is anticipated to grow at a robust CAGR of 7.1% through the period of assessment of 2017-2022

Several product categories like Powertrain Control Module, Transmission Control Module, Communication and Navigation Control Module, Vehicle Control Module, Engine Control Module, Body Control Module, etc., have spawned huge opportunities and prospects for the growth of the ECU market on a worldwide basis. Modernization in the field of automotive electronics has led to the transformation in the ECU sector, thus taking it to the next level. ECUs are being revolutionized and they are being incorporated with microprocessors to achieve higher degree of efficiency and quicker response time that has a positive impact on the overall performance of the vehicle. There is a rising demand for ECUs in hybrid cars, advanced vehicles and luxury vehicles from the emerging and developed economies. This is a major aspect driving the growth of the ECU market. Regulations have been put in place to standardise the usage of fuel. This coupled with rising demand for higher mileage is fuelling the adoption of automotive ECUs on a large scale thus driving the growth of the global market. Other factors supporting the growth of the global ECU market are low maintenance, safety and driving ease and convenience.

The comprehensive research report on “ECU Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012-2016) and Opportunity Assessment (2017-2022)” by Future Market Insights unveils several aspects of the global ECU market that offer opportunities for expansion in the future. According to the research report, the global market for ECU is anticipated to grow at a robust CAGR of 7.1% through the period of assessment of 2017-2022.

4 Key Highlights on Global ECU Market

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) region is expected to be the largest region for the ECU market that is growing at a high CAGR of 8.2% during the period of assessment. This growth of the ECU market in this region is expected to be driven by favourable regulations, low cost and emerging technological advancements in the field of automotive electronics

By Sales Channel, OEM segment is the most lucrative as it reflects a high growth rate and a high market share. By the end of 2022, this segment is estimated to reach a valuation of about US$ 9 Bn

By vehicle type, the commercial vehicle segment is the fastest growing category, registering CAGR of 7.7% and is likely to reach a remarkable market valuation by the end of 2022. However, the compact vehicle segment in this category is the most lucrative one, with the highest market value in the years to come

By Product type, the communication and navigation control module segment is expected to show high potential with a striking market revenue by the end of the forecast period. Manufacturers can consider this as a profitable investment option

Global ECU Market: Competitive Scenario

The global ECU market research report includes analysis of key companies involved in the ECU market. The key developments, product portfolio and pipeline, SWOT analysis, key financials and innovations of players such as Delphi Automotive Plc, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Takata Corporation, Hitachi Ltd., Autoliv Inc., Denso Corporation, Magneti Marelli S.p.A, Continental AG and Robert Bosch GMBH has been included in this comprehensive report.