Equine Veterinary Therapeutics Market to Increase from Top End-use Industries During the Forecast Period 2016 – 2026

Equine veterinary therapeutics is the branch of equine healthcare that deals with the prevention and treatment of several diseases. Equine veterinary therapeutics includes drugs that is used for the treatment of equine diseases, vaccines that used for the prevention of several disease and prevention of equine from various pathological conditions and additives that is used for the overall maintenance of heath and providing with sufficient minerals for a healthy life. The overall veterinary therapeutic market is growing in the past few years due to the increasing awareness towards veterinary healthcare. Increasing importance among human life for horses is an underpinning factor for the growth of equine veterinary therapeutic market. The increasing zoonotic diseases affecting horses are expected to fuel the market of equine veterinary therapeutic market.

The increasing awareness towards prevention and well-being of livestock and companion animals is expected to fuel the market of equine veterinary therapeutics market. The equines are majorly consisting of horse racing and betting, leisure and competitive riding. Equines are also used in equine—facilitated therapy which includes therapy for specific motor, sensory and social responses. Therapy with equines is used to promote occupational, emotional and physical growth in patients with several mental disorders. These therapies include therapeutic horseback riding and hippotherapy. Equines healthcare includes equine therapeutics market and equine vaccines market. There are many companies and government initiatives taken to make horse owners and trainers to understand and improve the management of the requirements of their horse. This is one of the reasons for the growth of equine veterinary therapeutics market. The policies includes providing owners with articles written by veterinarians and nutritionists about the requirements and amount of nutrition intakes for the better well-being of equine. There are many research performed for better function of equine muscles using different stimulation process. Functional Electrical Stimulation (FES) is used now for injury healing and enhancement of healing.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-2500

Equine Veterinary Therapeutics Market: Drivers and Restraints

Equine veterinary therapeutics market is growing with the increasing focus on return over investment are growing the market. The growing investments on international racing competition from different geographical regions are expected to fuel the market. The increasing animal healthcare base, growing economy, increasing trend towards pet ownerships is also expected to increase the equine veterinary therapeutic market. The increasing pet population and introduction of new products is expected to increase the market of equine therapeutics. The stringent regulations by government are expected to act as a restraint to the market. Equine Veterinary Therapeutics Market: Segmentation

The global Equine Veterinary Therapeutics market is classified on the basis of product type, Route of administration and distribution channel

Global equine Veterinary Therapeutics Market, by Product Type

Drugs

Anti- Inflammatory

Anti – Infective

Parasiticides

Others

Vaccines

Recombinant vaccines

Inactivated Vaccines

Live attenuated vaccines

Others

Feed additives

Vitamins

Antibiotics

Amino acids

Enzymes

Others

Global equine Veterinary Therapeutics Market, by route of administration

Oral

Parental

Topical

Global equine Veterinary Therapeutics Market, by Distribution Channel

Veterinary Hospital

Veterinary Clinics

Pharmacies and drug stores

E-commerce

Other

Equine Veterinary Therapeutics Market: Overview

Drug is the major segment of the market that includes anti-inflammatory, anti- infective, parasitives and others. The other two segment includes vaccines and feed additives. The global vaccine segment is further divided into Recombinant vaccines, Inactivated Vaccines, Live attenuated vaccines and others. The rising awareness among population about different vaccines for equine is expected to boost the market of vaccine segment. The other segment includes medicated feed additives that includes vitamins, antibiotics, amino acids, enzymes and others. The increasing demand for feed additives and affordability is expected to rise the market of this segment. Amino acids are used for better protein production and quality.

Equine Veterinary Therapeutics Market: Regional Overview

Region wise, the global equine veterinary therapeutics market is classified into regions namely, North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan, Middle East and Africa. North America is expected to lead the market due to better economic condition, better government initiatives and more business investments. Latin America market is expected to hold second largest market share followed by Europe due to increasing trend towards racing competitions and awareness among population.

Request to View TOC @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-2500

Market: Key Players

Some of the players in equine veterinary therapeutics market includes: Merck animal heath, Affymetrix, Elanco animal heath,Zoetis (Pfizer Animal Health), Equine Health U.K.and others.