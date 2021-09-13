Esoteric Testing Market to grow at a robust CAGR of 11.7% during 2018-2025 | Major Brands Overview: Caris Life Science, ACM Global Laboratories, Foundation Medicine, Inc., Miraca Holdings

Global Esoteric Testing Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Technology (Chemiluminescence Immunoassay, Real-Time PCR, Flow Cytometry, Mass Spectrometry, Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay and Others), Test Type (Infectious Diseases Testing, Oncology Testing, Genetic Testing, Neurology Testing, Endocrinology Testing, Toxicology Testing and Others), End User (Hospital Laboratories, and Independent & Reference Laboratories) and Geography

According to a new market research study titled ‘Esoteric Testing Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Technology, Test Type, and End User’. The global esoteric testing market is expected to reach US$ 45,081.6 Mn in 2025 from US$ 19,868.2 in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 11.7% from 2018-2025. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global esoteric testing market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

Get Sample Pages at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPHE100001382

The esoteric testing is defined as the analysis of the unique or the niche assay that are not performed routinely in the clinical laboratories are known as esoteric testing. The esoteric tests requires the specialized personnel as these tests are performed using the radioimmunoassay (RIA) technique which is expensive and time consuming. The report would be of an interest to various stakeholders operating in the esoteric testing market. These stakeholders include Independent/reference laboratories, clinical laboratory testing service providers, diagnostic companies, healthcare service providers, medical institutes and others.

The objective of the study is to describe, define, and forecast the esoteric testing market by technology, test type, end user and region. The report also provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends). The report helps to analyze market with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall market.

Esoteric testing market is segmented by technology, test type, and end user. Global esoteric testing market, based on technology was segmented into chemiluminescence immunoassay, real-time PCR, flow cytometry, mass spectrometry, enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay and others. Global esoteric testing market, based on the test type was segmented into infectious diseases testing, oncology testing, genetic testing, neurology testing, endocrinology testing, toxicology testing and others. The end users segment for the esoteric testing market is classified as hospital laboratories, and independent & reference laboratories.

The report analyzes factors affecting esoteric testing market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions. The report also includes the profiles of key genomics manufacturing companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies.

The top 10 industry players operating in the market of esoteric testing across the globe includes Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Sonic Healthcare, Caris Life Science, ACM Global Laboratories, Foundation Medicine, Inc., Miraca Holdings Inc., Agendia, Primary Health Care Limited and Rennova. For instance, in August, 2018, Sonic Healthcare, signed an agreement with ProMedica Health System to form a joint venture to enhance laboratory services for patients and healthcare providers throughout Ohio, Michigan, and parts of Indiana. Therefore such developments done by the companies are likely to propel the growth of the esoteric testing market in the coming near future.

Access Complete Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPHE100001382

About Us – The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services.

Contact us –

Contact Person : Sameer Joshi

Phone : +1-646-491-9876

Email Id : [email protected]

Website: https://www.theinsightpartners.com