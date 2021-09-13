Gas Processing in North America Market 2022-Capacity and Capital Expenditure Forecasts with Details of All Operating and Planned Processing Plants

“Gas Processing Industry Outlook in North America to 2022 – Capacity and Capital Expenditure Forecasts with Details of All Operating and Planned Processing Plants”, is a comprehensive report on gas processing industry in North America. The report provides gas processing plant details such as name, operator name, type, start year, process/conditioning methods and gas processing capacity for active and planned gas processing plants in the region. The report also provides key country comparisons based on contribution to processing capacity. The report also provides capital expenditure outlook by key countries, year on year, from 2018 to 2022. Planned or proposed (new build) gas processing plants, as announced by various companies, have also been included in this report. Further, the report also offers recent developments and latest awarded contracts at country level.

Scope

– Updated information relating to all active and planned gas processing plants in North America

– Provides key details such as operator name, type, start year, process/conditioning methods, processing capacity for all active and planned gas processing plants to 2022

– Provides capital expenditure outlook by year and by key countries for planned gas processing plants till 2022

– Latest developments and contracts related to gas processing industry at country level.

Some Key Point From Table of Contents

1 Table of Contents 1

1.1. List of Tables 5

1.2. List of Figures 7

2. Introduction 8

2.1. What Is This Report About? 8

2.2. Market Definition 8

3. North America Gas Processing Industry 9

3.1. North America Gas Processing Industry, Overview of Active Gas Processing Data 9

3.2. North America Gas Processing Industry, Overview of Planned Gas Processing Data 10

3.3. North America Gas Processing Industry, Gas Processing Capacity by Country 11

3.4. North America Gas Processing Industry, Planned and Announced Gas Processing Plants 12

3.4.1. North America Gas Processing Industry, Planned and Announced Gas Processing Plants Details 12

3.4.2. North America Gas Processing Industry, Annual New Build and Expansion Capital Expenditure Outlook for Active, Planned and Announced Gas Processing Plants 18

3.4.3. North America Gas Processing Industry, Annual New Build and Expansion Capital Expenditure Outlook for Active, Planned and Announced Gas Processing Plants by Country 19

4. North America Gas Processing Industry, United States 20

4.1. North America Gas Processing Industry, United States, Shares of Key Areas by Processing Capacity 20

4.2. North America Gas Processing Industry, Processing Capacity in United States, Texas 22

4.3. North America Gas Processing Industry, Processing Capacity in United States, Louisiana 31

4.4. North America Gas Processing Industry, Processing Capacity in United States, Oklahoma 34

4.5. North America Gas Processing Industry, Processing Capacity in United States, Wyoming 38

4.6. North America Gas Processing Industry, Processing Capacity in United States, Alaska 40

