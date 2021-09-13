Global Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Market: Present Scenario and Future Growth Prospects by 2025

In 2019, the market size of Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages.

This report studies the global market size of Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages sales volume, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (sales, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

Anheuser-Busch

Accolade Wines

Bacardi

Beam Suntory

Carlsberg

Constellation Brands

China Resource Enterprise

Diageo

Heineken

E. & J. Gallo Winery

Coca-Cola

PepsiCo

Nestlé

Dr Pepper Snapple Group

Red Bull

Danone

Yakult

Unilever

Kraft Heinz

Apollinaris

Market Segment by Product Type

Alcoholic: Beer, Cider, Wine, Spirits, Other

Non-Alcoholic Beverages: Carbonated drinks, Juices, Drinking Water, Coffee, Other

Market Segment by Application

Bar

Restaurant

Daily Life

Other

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)