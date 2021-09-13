Global Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Market: Present Scenario and Future Growth Prospects by 2025
In 2019, the market size of Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.
In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages.
This report studies the global market size of Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).
This study presents the Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages sales volume, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (sales, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.
In global market, the following companies are covered:
Anheuser-Busch
Accolade Wines
Bacardi
Beam Suntory
Carlsberg
Constellation Brands
China Resource Enterprise
Diageo
Heineken
E. & J. Gallo Winery
Coca-Cola
PepsiCo
Nestlé
Dr Pepper Snapple Group
Red Bull
Danone
Yakult
Unilever
Kraft Heinz
Apollinaris
Market Segment by Product Type
Alcoholic: Beer, Cider, Wine, Spirits, Other
Non-Alcoholic Beverages: Carbonated drinks, Juices, Drinking Water, Coffee, Other
Market Segment by Application
Bar
Restaurant
Daily Life
Other
Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.
United States
China
European Union
Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)